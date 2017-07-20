Being White and Responsible

By Jennifer Sager, Ph.D.

“How?” I mutter. “How is this possible?” These are the same words I uttered when Trayvon Martin was shot and killed. And now with the dash camera video of Philando Castile released, I still don’t understand how this is possible.

But I know the impact. Driving while Black means you may not survive the drive. As a White person, I will never know what this feels like. I tried to image the closest thing I could; driving with a close friend who is Black. I imagined the police lights and the siren indicating to pull over. My heart races, but mainly because of getting a ticket. I notice that my friend is close to hyperventilating. He starts to give me directions. “Make sure to put your hands on the dashboard,” he firmly states. “Make eye contact, but not so much that it is threatening. Do not reach for anything until the officer tells you to do so. If you move too quickly, they will shoot me – not you.” My own imaginary thoughts show my entitlement. “They wouldn’t do that if I’m here,” I think. And more entitlement, “What if that thought is right? What if the difference between the police pulling a gun or not comes down to a White person being in the car?”

The impact on Law Enforcement is also complex. They are trained to react faster than an average person; to make split second judgment calls. And for ethical Law Enforcement – those judgment calls will always be influenced by Implicit Bias, which are pervasive attitudes and stereotypes that influence our behavior. As the Black bodies pile up and there are more lawsuits, ethical Law Enforcement will tighten their grip on their guns – possibly not trusting their gut and creating more danger.

So what, as a White person, can I do to help?

We can start by becoming aware of implicit bias. We are all “recovering racists.” We all were taught some form of racism if we grew up in America. When people are afraid, we rely more heavily on stereotypes.

After awareness, we must push ourselves and others to become Multiculturally Responsible. There is a distinction between being multiculturally appropriate and responsible. Being Multiculturally appropriate is saying politically correct things and appreciating diversity. Being Multiculturally Responsible is being accountable for something as challenging as systemic inequality. If our society is going to ethically mature then White people need to evolve to Multicultural Responsibility.

Some suggestions on how to become a Multiculturally Responsible Participant (MRP) are:

Call or email the Black Lives Matter group. Introduce yourself and identify yourself as White. Ask if there is a way you can help –in person volunteering, making calls to other agencies, or financial (if you have the means). If they say ‘no’, do not take it personally. Each group will be in a different space and may not need or want your help. Keep calling back once a month. Our political and social environment is changing rapidly. In a month, they may be open to assistance. If you are invited, do not take a leadership role. This is not your group. Do not speak to the press and give quotes – even if they want to know “What a White person thinks.” Simply direct the press to your group leadership. Contact your Law Enforcement agency. In person, if possible. Ask if they have planned diversity training or programs to help build bridges between communities. This is a good place to use your privilege. If they don’t have a training scheduled, ask to be notified when they will have a training and call back every week. Pressure the NRA. If you are an NRA member, call them and threaten to leave their membership unless they speak up for Philando Castile. Vote. And volunteer to make sure that people are allowed to vote. Stop saying “All lives matter.” That is like saying “All breathing matters” to someone who is having a life-threatening asthma attack. Be Kind. Other people do not need to be nice to earn your kindness. By the time a person interacts with you, she or he has already suffered a multitude of microaggressions and could be emotionally fed up. Being kind costs you nothing, but can be a salve to someone else’s wound. Be open to feedback. You are going to say and do the wrong thing. As a White person, you are used to most of society being on “our rules.” It is not another group’s job to explain it nicely to you. If it stings, it’s probably because you are growing and learning.

The process of being a Multiculturally Responsible Person is ongoing. There won’t be an award or a pat on the back for making these changes. We, as White people, have to make these changes in a sincere effort to make our society better.

“Diversity may be the hardest thing for a society to live with, and perhaps the most dangerous things for a society to be without.” – William Sloane Coffin Jr.