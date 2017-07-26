Belgian Beer: Homage to Brew

Can you tell the difference between pilsner (or lager) and Trappist beers? Which glasses to use with which brews?

Screen shot of beer types brewed in Belgium

According to various reports, there are some 400 brands of beer in Belgium. I haven’t counted them, but wouldn’t be surprised.

400 Brands to try? (Abu-Fadil)

The Belgian Beer Museum on Brussels’ historic Grande Place in the imposing Brewers’ House building pays homage to the art and science of the beverage.

You walk down an old staircase into a cellar with implements, vats, displays, and signs describing how beer is made - from mixing the ingredients to fermentation, maturation, filtration and packaging for consumption.

Belgian Beer Museum in Brussels (Abu-Fadil)

Pay five Euros to a bartender on one side of the museum and walk through the displays then come back to the pub-like setting and order one of two types of beer (light or dark), sit down at a period piece wooden table, and enjoy your drink.

The building dates back to the 17th Century and is headquarters of the brewers’ trade association.

Old fashioned bottling (Abu-Fadil)

We have modern-day Iraq, Mesopotamia millennia ago, to thank for our beer enjoyment. It’s apparently the originator of the drink, a museum brochure tells us.

And what a trajectory it took!

Beer wound its way southwest from Babylon to Egypt where, it seems the pharaos fine-tuned the art of brewing, using this delectable liquid to please, you guessed it, the gods.

It’s what Sally Bowles in the musical “Cabaret” would have called “divine decadence.”

Beer headed west to Greece, Rome and Spain. Not to mention eventually to Germany, Holland (The Netherlands), Belgium and Denmark, where you can get great brews.

Steins-cum-measures at Belgian Beer Museum (Abu-Fadil)

The English, we’re told, took beer with them to America during colonization. And the rest is history.

According to the brochure:

After the fall of the Roman Empire and with the emergence of feudalism and Christianity, the abbeys became the center of the beer culture. They refined the methods of brewing and the ingredients used for it. Beer could be kept for a longer period and had a more pleasant taste thanks to the hops.

Beer making today (Abu-Fadil)

Thank goodness for that.

Now you can pick up your favorite six-pack from a shop fridge or shelf knowing it’s probably been on the road for a spell from production, to distribution, to sales point, without spoiling.

But where does it start?

The main ingredients are water, malt (dried and germinated barley), hops and yeast.

Beer ingredients (Abu-Fadil)

Here’s the catch: each beer has its yeast culture (pure culture or working master culture), so it’s like clones perpetuated from a mother cell.

There’s also top and bottom fermentation, which characterizes different types of beer.

The brewing process (Abu-Fadil)

But all may not be well with sales.

Global beer sales are drying up, says a BBC report, although you wouldn’t guess it from advertising campaigns, images of consumption at bars, in restaurants, at home, and at supermarket checkout counters, particularly in summer.

“Beer sales continued to slide last year and the trend towards cider sipping stalled,” the BBC reported. “The global market for all alcoholic drinks contracted 1.3% in 2016, driven by a 1.8% fall in beer sales, the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) found.”

What’s a beer lover to do?

Relax with a good Belgian brew (Abu-Fadil)

Particularly when aficionados tell us beer is good for our health – in moderation, of course. Historically, it was used for different medical treatments.

The Belgian Brewers federation is active in supporting the Belgian Road Safety Institute to encourage moderate beer consumption and create awareness about the hazards of drinking and driving.

On a lighter note, if you’ve read my blogpost about comics you’ll know that Belgians take them very seriously.

Belgian beer comic strip (Abu-Fadil)

There are at least two major museums dedicated to comics – one to native-born Tintin and Milou (Snowy) - in and around Brussels, and beer is part of Belgium’s comics culture.

The iconic Manneken Pis statue is depicted dispensing beer to a sloshed man while several comics artists have incorporated brew into their strips and cartoons.

Cartoon of iconic Manneken Pis statue dispensing beer (Abu-Fadil)

Besides the Brussels museum, there are other shrines to the brew dotting Belgium as well as countless craft outlets and watering holes.