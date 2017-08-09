Belief is Irresistable: bestcash is All about Belief

At Digital Wallet Inc. we’ve been working on our first product personal finance and retail digital wallet: bestcash planned for release this fall.

If you were to ask why another app; there are so many already. The simple answer is all these apps don’t have as big a belief and aspiration as we do and we believe many people share those beliefs with us.

Put simply we have very high expectations of many institutions that provide us with very valuable services. Many of these: banks, credit card companies, home mortgage, insurance, credit monitoring, and retailers haven’t fully started their thought process from a focal vantage point of the ‘so what’ behind the service they provide. Not not just thinking about the ‘experience’, we think of the proactive multiplier effect resulting from value, the joy, the additional capacity, freedom, dollars, and time we get as a result of of the use of these products and services. So the key words here would be:

Proactive

Value

Multiplier Effect

and all these results in a bigger payoff.

Additional Capacity for us to be more, to do more in the bigger scheme of this world: have more time, money and effort that we can apply to family, friends, social and philanthropic causes. These are the things that matter much more to most of us beyond the table stakes of a financial transaction or finding the right dress or shirt to wear.

bestcash: Our beliefs: What we believe:

We believe that banks shouldn’t ask us for our account numbers or any data point that they have already about us.

We believe we shouldn’t be given the runaround when we want to get a better credit card. (NerdWallet and others do this)

We believe we shouldn’t be given the runaround when we need to get a home mortgage. (everyone does this now)

We believe finding savings on credit cards, car loans, new mortgages, mortgage refinancing, credit lines, should be done automatically and on an ongoing basis and proactively for us by each issuer. (now no one does this; even though the personal financial picture is dynamic (FICO, income, availability of better financial products, etc)

We believe the issuers/financial institutions should only contact us when they have a highly relevant, highly customized solution for us. They shouldn’t offer us products that at the end won’t save us money or time. In fact, they shouldn’t waste hours of our time (giving them docs and faxing them) only to tell us we don’t qualify for this or that product/loan. They should get highly relevant to us and act on our behalf every time every day.

We believe credit card issuers, banks, retailers, should help us get the best of every dollar we spend. They should make it very easy for us to capture savings through rewards, discounts and loyalty programs that are easy for us to capture those savings so in total we end up spending less and getting a lot value more for our money

Overall we want to live a proactive finance world that helps us get the best and highest use for every dollar we make and spend.

If there is 1k or more than 10k we are leaving on the table, every service provider should help make it easy for us to pick up this money and use it and in turn enable us to drive more quality out of our lives and relationships. The savings give us more choices to do more for ourselves, our loved ones, our communities and the world.

Our Values:

bestcash: Empathy

We stand as one with our customers. We mirror and exceed our customer’s increasingly high expectations for more value from service providers including banks, credit card issuers and retailers. We act proactively: turning data insights into more money saved in our customer’s pockets.

bestcash: Focus

In order to do a good job of those things that we decide to do, we must eliminate all of the unimportant opportunities. We focus on highest and best use and also being very timely with what we do for our customers. We will bring our knowledge of our customers and all possible savings opportunities to bear on savings back to them. We should wow them with the savings and opportunities we uncover and help them capture. Visualize a bestcash concierge coming in with a velvet envelope that has savings in it on a mortgage or a loan or a product or service that you in fact do want and desire because it is much better than what I already have and will save you thousands of dollars over the long term.

bestcash: Impute