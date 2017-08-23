Belief is Irresistable: Raise your Expectations

“Belief is irresistible.” Phil Knight, Nike Founder. You and us are believers.

We need to raise our expectations of banks, retailers and others involved in processing financial transactions. We believe whether it’s a bank or a retailer, both of them should be proactive about saving us time, effort and more importantly money!

bestcash is a rewards maximization and savings platform. Puts an extra 10,000 dollars a year in your pocket! Turns your credit cards into money making machines.

With bestcash, you’ll be able to

Bank

Billpay: maximize rewards every time you pay a bill.

Save money into a best-in-class savings account.

bestcash PAY: this is your smart digital wallet and your universal shopping account all in one. We say smart because you’ll be able to see info on every card you are just about to use that will help you determine if this card is better to use for the purchase or if there is a better card to use in your wallet. Better card means: either it is going to get more rewards while you shop or will help you pick the lower interest card thereby still reducing the total you will have to spend on the purchase.

With the bestcash digital wallet, you’ll shop with local and personalized discounts: we focus on relevant products and services you use more often and get you better deals on them.

Send money to bestcash users, family and friends easily

Transfer money internationally at lowest rates possible and save more!

Monitor your credit score so you can enjoy more savings on your credit cost

Review and apply for new credit cards that are better than what’s in your wallet: get more rewards or lower interest rate or more :)

DelightMe Services:

We definitely agree you can save a lot of money by maximizing rewards, using lower interest rate, user discounts and other savings tricks, but you know what is so big and will help you save tens of 1000s and you could drive a Mack truck through it is the difference between what you may be paying for your mortgage, business loans, insurances and what you could save on a monthly, annual and over the life of the loan. The reality is many of us are so busy with everything we’re doing, it is rare that we stop to research a loan or an insurance plan after the fact. Rarely do also the loan or the insurance providers call us up with the happy news that they did in fact find a lower cost loan or insurance. I also believe you shouldn’t have to. with all the technology that exists this should be automated and you should get an alert that tells you that a loan you have can be refinanced so you can save 10,000, 20,000 or 30,000 or more. And this should be really vetted for you and all you have to do is sign on the dotted line so you can see the savings right away. That’s what offer you with the DelightMe Services.

Here is what happens when you opt into our DelightMe Services: we can look for better loans or insurance products for you than the ones you have so we can save you money. Or if you’re shopping for a new loan or insurance, we work 24/7 to get you the best deal, save you time, money and effort. Mind you again we will do our homework so you don’t get the runaround and still end up with no better loan or insurance.

As we set the expectations above, we at bestcash go beyond your expectations every day by going after savings and reward opportunities that will make a big difference in your savings and you’ll be well on your way to put at least an additional 10,000 dollars in your pocket. We believe the opportunities for savings and rewards are limitless. That is the mission and purpose behind bestcash and this belief is indeed irresistible.

