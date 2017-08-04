Belief or Faith? There is a Difference.

I find these words are often used synonymously, when in fact, I think their foundational meanings are very different.

In the context of religion, beliefs are assertions about the nature of God and God's relationship to ourselves, others and the universe at large. They declare a mindset and a moral compass around which we "should" go about our lives.

The Nicene Creed (written by The Council of Nicea in 325 AD) recited by many congregations in Christian services is a good example of this: “I believe in one God, the Father almighty, maker of heaven and earth … For us men and for our salvation he (Jesus) came down from heaven…”

While the rituals and rhythms formed around religious beliefs, such as the recitations above and the participation in various sacraments, can provide a foundation of helpful guideposts that cultivate an authentic spiritual journey rendering a hearty faith, here within lies the problematic paradox: a strict allegiance to a set of beliefs can cause us to worship the very answers they profess, instead of the God or Greater Something to which they seek to point.

Whom of us does not know another, perhaps ourselves, who is more concerned about getting to church every Sunday than about pondering how to live out the commands of Jesus: to "love your neighbor as yourself,” to “love your enemies,” to “fear not...” to “humble yourself…” etc.

The latter practices ask far more of us than getting to church. In fact, they require Something Beyond ourselves that can only be received, not acquired through effort or perfection. For whom of us can perfectly manifest such deeds of good will? Furthermore, whom of us even wants or is able to do so when life gets rough?

Honorable ways of being summon a surrender to a Power Beyond ourselves that cannot be explained away or embraced with fervor by a box of beliefs. They beckon us to step into mystery, into doubt, into risk, into not knowing – the very essence of faith. After all, we wouldn't need faith if we had all the answers, would we?

The deep irony in embedded in the rigid and dualistic nature of religious beliefs is that it assumes we can understand God. In contrast, Faith says, “Know you don’t need to know, and that you are inherently enough.”

In keeping an open heart and mind, we can let go of the answers to which we cling and of the agendas behind which we hide. Then, and only then, can we proceed to learn to rest in ambiguity - the stance of faith that is the hallmark of an authentic spiritual journey. We adopt a trust and a confidence in life as it is without needing to understand, fix or change it.

Sometimes we fall into faith by a Grace that is beyond words, as it is not a journey we can make with a mere decision of the will. And often, it is not even one we want. Rather, it is a given practice and discipline around which we put intention on a daily basis, honoring whatever comes, knowing the wealth lies in our motives, not the mere outcome.

Faith may be the gift for which you are afraid to ask. A container of spoon fed beliefs is much easier to swallow and much more appealing to the ego. And much easier to attempt to pass onto others.... But I’m afraid it does little else at face value, except cause unnecessary conflict and violence.

Spiritual teacher Richard Rohr says, “Reality is where God shows up.” This statement is both disturbing and freeing. Reality is not an easy scenario to face at times, yet it is truly all we really have: the raw yet rapturous moments for which we have no answers, and for which we need “eyes that see, ears that hear, hearts that understand” (Matthew 13).