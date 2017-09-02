Believing Andrew Jackson Is More Deserving of Honor Than Harriet Tubman Speaks Volumes

...and it’s perfectly fitting for Trump’s administration.

Gennette Cordova

My great great grandmother Nellie was born a slave in Tyler, Texas. Tyler, a city in the eastern region of the state, was named for John Tyler, son of a slaveowner, who later went on to both own dozens of his own slaves and become our country’s tenth president. My great great grandmother and President Tyler, slave and slaveowner, still have living grandchildren. That’s how recent slavery was.

It comforts people, white people especially, I feel, to think of slavery as a blip in our history, so far in the past that it has no effect on the members or the functions of society, today. But Black people were enslaved in this country for longer than they’ve been free. In fact, anyone reading this will be dead before those lengths of time equal one another.

Still, there are those who will downplay the atrocities that occurred during slavery and the decades that followed it, and the amount of viciousness and disregard for human life that would be required to keep an institution like that in place. There are even those who will do mental gymnastics to paint the enslavement of human beings in a positive light, with zero sensitivity to the communities of slave descendants, who still suffer from slavery's residual effects.

So, I was genuinely overcome with emotion when it was announced, last April, that Harriet Tubman would replace genocidal sadist, Andrew Jackson, on the $20 bills. Harriet Tubman, a Black woman, a slave, with no protection under the law, risked her own life over and over again, defying the will of evil men in the name of freedom.

It felt like a victory, even if only symbolically.

I was well-aware, however, when Trump became POTUS, that Harriet's fate as the face of the new 20s was in a precarious position. And, having already predicted this, I wasn't shocked when it was reported, this week, that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wouldn't commit to removing Andrew Jackson to replace him with the courageous liberator.

Not shocked but still pissed.

This, coming after Charlottesville, coming after polls show that millions of Americans, particularly Trump supporters, agree with the views of the KKK and other white supremacist groups, felt like a particularly firm slap in the face. Especially when you consider the image that people are trying to preserve.

Andrew Jackson isn’t our only problematic dead president but in the ranking of savage American icons he sits comfortably on the top tier, and, among those who appear on our money, he’s the worst of the worst.

As president, he was responsible for the Indian Removal Act and for maneuvering the Trail of Tears, forcing tens of thousands of Native Americans off their land and onto a death march, during which thousands of them died from cold and starvation. Before taking office, he placed ads in local papers urging white people to be vigilant about catching runaway slaves. These ads specifically offered “ten dollars extra, for every hundred lashes any person will give him, to the amount of three hundred.”

This barbarian is a man who our current president curiously characterized as having a “big heart.” Although, in Trump’s defense, his poor track record of being knowledgeable about historic figures could indicate that perhaps he doesn’t know who Andrew Jackson is.

On the other side of all of this, I’ve heard people on the left argue that it would be disparaging the memory of Harriet Tubman to put her on American currency. This, I understand, but I don’t agree. Paper money is a symbol of prosperity in our country. I think it can be harmful, subconsciously, to exclude people of color from being symbolically represented.

Harriet Tubman’s face on our money won’t fix our oppressive system, it’s not a substitute for the reparations that descendants of slaves deserve, and it shouldn’t make anyone fighting for equality feel complacent, even for a moment. For me, it’s just about the principle of the matter, at this point.

In the area of virtue, bravery and anything else positive that our country claims to stand for, Harriet Tubman is a giant, towering over Andrew Jackson, and this seems like something that anyone with a basic sense of ethics and knowledge of our country’s history would be able to agree upon.