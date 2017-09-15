Watch Bella Hadid Yell At Bodyguard For Pushing Female Photographer

“Suddenly, I realized I’m at the front of this crowd and that’s not a good thing, so I put my camera down and I turn around to get in the back. There’s an orange barrier that you can see in the video (below) and it’s blocking me. So I turned back around to the front, and the security guard starts pushing me and I’m not even taking a picture, my camera is down at my side. He’s shoving me and because there is an orange barrier on the side, I can’t go anywhere.”

As Fragkou found herself on on her knees, having almost smacked her head on the pavement, someone next to her screamed “Sue him! Sue him!” She thinks it was then both Hadid and the security guard realized the gravity of the situation. “I could see on his face he knew that he had obviously done something wrong.”