Watch Bella Hadid Yell At Bodyguard For Pushing Female Photographer

It doesn’t matter if you’re her own security guard: Bella Hadid is not here for men being aggressive toward women.
Hadid was leaving the Michael Kors spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week when she apparently saw her bodyguard push a female photographer down.
As seen in the TMZ video above, Hadid and her guards walked through a crowd of paparazzi when she apparently noticed one of her protectors pushing the woman.
The model pulled the man back and yelled, “Can you please not touch her?” Hadid then turned to the woman and asked if she was OK.
When Hadid turned back to the bodyguard, saying sternly, “You don’t touch her,” the man replied defensively, claiming he wasn’t touching the woman.
However, the female photographer, Refinery 29 photographer Cris Fragkou, said the bodyguard pushed her hard enough for her to fall to her knees. According to Refinery 29′s account, the bodyguard shoved Fragkou while trying to make way on the sidewalk.
In an interview with the fashion news site, Fragkou detailed the moment she was pushed:
“Suddenly, I realized I’m at the front of this crowd and that’s not a good thing, so I put my camera down and I turn around to get in the back. There’s an orange barrier that you can see in the video (below) and it’s blocking me. So I turned back around to the front, and the security guard starts pushing me and I’m not even taking a picture, my camera is down at my side. He’s shoving me and because there is an orange barrier on the side, I can’t go anywhere.”
As Fragkou found herself on on her knees, having almost smacked her head on the pavement, someone next to her screamed “Sue him! Sue him!” She thinks it was then both Hadid and the security guard realized the gravity of the situation. “I could see on his face he knew that he had obviously done something wrong.”
Fragkou told Refinery 29 that she’s seen female photographers get roughed up by security guards while working, which forces her to be extra careful on the job.
“I know that these situations can get rough,” she told the site. “I’m short. I’m female. I try to avoid them as best as I can. But at the same time, it is my job.”
CONVERSATIONS