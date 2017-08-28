Belles, Balls, and Torches: What This Confederate Officer's Great Great Granddaughter Wants Her Cousins To Know

It’s happening. This week they cancelled the annual “Heritage” event in our small Virginia town. They’re taking down the statues, renaming the streets, and cancelling reenactments all over Virginia and the former Confederacy.

You may wonder how the descendants of Confederate soldiers feel about it. I’m one of those descendants. Most black Americans are, too. And I am also one of them.

We’ve been expecting this. For 127 years, if you’ve been keeping count. While a smaller and smaller fringe of white descendants have brandished that Lost Cause flag, black descendants have also watched and waited for the rest to decry it. Instead, it’s been romanticized and protected.

The culture and heritage of the south has its good and its bad. Most black Americans can trace family history and family culture to the American south. Accents, foodways, family values, music, and religion may migrate but they help make us what we are.

Along with culture we also carry genes and almost all American black people are descended somewhere along the line, often more than once, from the men who bought and sold the right to their bodies. I used DNA tests to confirm my cousinhood with many other descendants of a Confederate officer named Dalton. He wasn’t “family” in any way that we could or want to acknowledge, but those cousins are as much my relations as they are to one another. That 2nd Regiment Sergeant of the Mississippi Infantry who served with Faulkner’s father likely never acknowledged his daughter, whose picture is in my parent’s bedroom, but his biology is in us and I claim as much a right to the legacy of the Confederacy as any other descendant.

It is time to change the view of who the descendants of those Confederates are, and start asking what we think of those memorials.

I’m sure my progenitor would not be proud of me for my accomplishments but one of them was a book I wrote in which I describe a fancy dress ball and Civil War reenactment. At that party it pleased the participants to plan a nighttime torchlit appearance by Confederates. The party went terribly wrong in the book. The book is satire. What went wrong in Charlottesville was horribly, tragically real.

I’ve been to the “Heritage Day” event here on my street a few of the 12 times it happened. I’ve been invited but declined to attend the “Blue and Grey Ball” that inspired my book.

I contacted the Ku Klux Klan as part of my research, to learn about the use of torches. Their representative very graciously explained by email the organization’s historical and current uses of flaming torches.

A lot of those who enjoy dressing up for a costume ball with torchlit Confederates on horseback really didn’t know they were engaging in a ritual of racial intimidation. Most have not really thought through that the grand lifestyle and manors of the area were not built by their owners but by people enslaved from birth, often the “owner’s” own siblings and children. I won’t blame them for not knowing: this is not a fact that many black or white people like talking about.

I am aware that the organizers of these events are often unaware of the alienation of the black community here who bear no illusions about whose “heritage” is meant to be reenacted. I think most of these nice people thought it was a fun activity to bring their children to learn history. The fact that the pageantry rides over the same memories and ground as local lynchings, segregation, forced labor, and use of humans as breeding livestock is what is missing — literally whitewashed. But the black descendants know. I’m not even from here, and I know. Every year I have watched that street banner come up and marveled at the cruelty and lack of historic clarity it illustrated. But no one really seemed to complain.

It took Nazis to bring down the statues and to make people see the Confederate idolization for what it is. It wasn’t the descendants, black or white, more’s the pity. It should not have taken swastikas to spotlight that these mounted men were put there long after the war they started. The dates are right there on those plaques, and they are the 1890s to the 1920s, and the 1960s: as racial intimidation, not history. They were so successful in those campaigns that they rebranded the Civil War as noble and genteel to those who looked like them. But if you ask the other descendants, the message was not to ennoble.

Black people have been waiting for 120+ years for their white cousins to stand up with and for them.

Yet it took young men waving the flags of another country’s lost cause to bring it to light. Now those who thought it was a dress up ball are embarrassed. Ashamed. They didn’t know. Well, cousins: now you know. If you can look at those statues with pride now, when you read the warning words of those who protested them at the time, you are now a knowing standard-bearer of that cause.

If you know now that Robert E. Lee didn’t want them put up, and his descendants don’t want them kept up, then you are not carrying a torch for him any more.

If you think of your quiet relations who have had to walk their young children in the lionized shadow of those who denied their grandparents citizenship and patrimony, and not want to make it right, then you are complicit in a new generation that can knowingly choose whether to carry it forward. No one can blame you for the sins of the past: I have no feeling of guilt for what our Confederate great greats did or believed. But if you see now what the truth was all along, and you still want to don a hoop skirt to reenact it, your children will surely remember.