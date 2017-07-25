Beloved Fox News Millennial Pundit Sabotaged By Fake News Sites

This post is a response to Lisa Boothe Nation on Twitter and beyond.

Last week I posted this listicle of 25 excellent millennial broadcasters.

Shortly after it was posted I started getting bombarded with tweets pointing out that I’d omitted Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, one of America’s top pundits to be sure but, sadly, not a millennial as you can see from this screenshot of the front page of the Google Search for Lisa Boothe.

As you can see, Lisa was born in the 1970s, according to the internet. Her exact birthdate seems to have been between 1970 and 1977. So at a glance, Lisa is not a millennial. Millennials were born in the 1980s and 90s. This put me in an awkward place on Twitter, knowing that the firestorm of tweets I was getting advocating for Lisa’s rightful place on the list of top millennials.

About a week later, I saw Lisa in person reminded of her legions of fans who had tweeted the injustice of my omitting her from the list. Lisa had noticed too. Then she noted the fake news websites claiming she was born in the 1970s.

Turns out, Lisa Boothe is a millennial.

Lisa’s name search is full of fake news birthdates that make Lisa seem older. I won’t link to the offending websites. The story is in the screenshot. Lisa is clearly a top millennial for Fox News, politics rockstar on Twitter, and fake news victim on Google.