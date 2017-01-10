ENTERTAINMENT

Ben Affleck Tells Ellen Degeneres He's A Huge Taylor Swift Fan

The actor said he thinks TSwift is a "great role model" for his daughters.

01/10/2017 03:44 pm ET
During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Tuesday, Ben Affleck revealed his newfound expertise on all things “tween” — thanks to his kids, of course.

For those of you who forgot, Affleck is a father to three children with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner — the oldest of whom is Violet at age 11.

The actor explained his children are avid Radio Disney listeners and that he’s become well-acquainted with their musical taste, adding that his family even enjoys attending Taylor Swift concerts.

He even said that he thinks the pop star is “a great role model” for his daughters.

You’ve got one more supporter in Hollywood, TSwift.

