Ben Affleck Tells Ellen Degeneres He's A Huge Taylor Swift Fan

During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Tuesday, Ben Affleck revealed his newfound expertise on all things “tween” — thanks to his kids, of course.

For those of you who forgot, Affleck is a father to three children with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner — the oldest of whom is Violet at age 11.

Ellen Degeneres/YouTube

The actor explained his children are avid Radio Disney listeners and that he’s become well-acquainted with their musical taste, adding that his family even enjoys attending Taylor Swift concerts.

He even said that he thinks the pop star is “a great role model” for his daughters.

Ellen Degeneres/YouTube

You’ve got one more supporter in Hollywood, TSwift.