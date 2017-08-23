Ben Carson Is In The Sunken Place

With no woke TSA agent to pull him out

I think Trump and his minions of psychopath advisors are sitting around playing a drinking game of finding the least qualified people to lead federal government agencies. And since they are all super rich, the winner will get $1. Think Trading Places meets House of Cards.

Need someone to advise Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Price on family planning and contraception policies, let’s nominate Teresa Manning who is anti-choice (that’s a given) but also doesn’t believe in birth control. {Drink} Need someone to head the EPA, lets nominate Scott Pruitt who is not only a climate change denier but also has sued the EPA multiple times to block environmental rules. {Drink} Need someone to head the Education Department, let’s go with Betsy Devos who is a charter school advocate and thinks historically black colleges are an example of school choice. {Drink} Need someone to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, let’s nominate Ben Carson who claimed he was unqualified to lead any federal agency but since he’s black he should work well at HUD. {Drink} In some room of the White House, Jared Kushner is blasted clutching a one dollar bill.

Of all their picks, I guess Ben Caron’s bothers me the most. It’s just like Trump to think that an African American needed to be head of HUD. Carson was a Neurosurgeon; why not nominate him for Surgeon General? And I will admit I used to admire Ben Carson. I saw the movie Gifted Hands with Cuba Gooding Jr cast as a young Ben Carson and read about his successes at Johns Hopkins. Then Ben Carson decided to run for president and I lost all respect for him, Johns Hopkins, and hell, even Cuba Gooding Jr. I was embarrassed for Carson who seemed to doze off during the debates. Most people on the stage ignored him including the moderators but when he was asked questions, his answers were nonsensical as if he went to the Sarah Palin School of Public Speaking and graduated Magna Cum Laude. You couldn’t even call it word salad. It was word steak and potatoes, with cheesecake for dessert.

Carson claim to be someone who pulled himself up by his bootstraps from a hard life of poverty and the struggles of being raised by a single mother. But most of his stories about his early life were made up. His story of attempting to stab someone but the knife breaking on the belt buckle through divine intervention was a lie. Even Trump claimed that people had to be stupid to believe that crap.

And it’s typical of black conservatives to have to push “I made it out of the hood” stories. Carson claimed to have been in numerous violent altercations. Aside from the God guided my knife story, he also claimed to have tried to hit his mother with a hammer. It’s the type of story that racist conservatives love to hear and enforces their stereotypes of violent black men. Of course, Carson is now one of the “good blacks” because he found Jesus and accepting republican principles stepping off the democrat plantation. You know how conservatives love to use slavery references.

As HUD Secretary, Carson went on a “listening tour” to homeless shelters for the typical photo-op (think Paul Ryan washing clean dishes at a shelter during the 2012 presidential campaign). He walks around, takes a few pictures with the residents then says something even Samuel Jackson’s character in Django wouldn’t say. The shelter purposely didn’t have televisions and Carson agreed with that policy saying “a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’” Carson seemed to be fixated on how comfortable the facilities were as if the people who lived there should have no luxuries. He claimed that a housing complex for veterans “lacked only pool tables”.

Our Secretary of HUD wants the homeless to live like prisoners.

Carson also claimed that poverty is just a “state of mind”. Carson said “I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind. You take somebody that has the right mind-set, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there.”

I’m sure there are people who have overcome tragedies and succeeded just like there are some people who have worked hard their entire life and not been successful. And that’s the problem with conservative thinking in general.

If Carson’s stories are to be believed, his mother was poor. She worked hard but wasn’t successful. She was the beneficiary of government programs. Was poverty just her state of mind too? Sure, Ben Carson was able to make it out of a difficult childhood to be successful as a Neurosurgeon. But the stars had to align for Carson to make it. He had a dedicated parent who supported him, teachers who challenged him, school administrators who gave him second chances when he screwed up and multiple government programs that provided for his care including food, housing, education and even glasses. Programs that republicans now want to cut.

But even if kids have all these things, there isn’t a guarantee that they will be successful like Ben Carson. Not every kid has ambitions to be a Neurosurgeon. Some people just want a good job that pays a decent living, provides some benefits and enables them to take care of their family. And there is nothing wrong with that. There used to be free trade schools for those students before budget cuts closed down those programs. Now these students would have to pay thousands of dollars at for-profit schools for these same skills that were available for free.

Carson has showed time and time again, that he is tone deaf to the realities facing Americans. How else can he get on stage with Trump in Phoenix, and talk about a divided America while supporting the person that is dividing the country.