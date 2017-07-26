Ben Higgs, Tattooed, Talented, & Tenacious About His Work Ethic - A Good Man To Glean From

To eliminate stigma and normalize people talking openly and honestly about their struggles while engaging in conversation, providing committed role models, and holding events young people can participate in which offers a relatable, authentic, age appropriate platform to get our message across. - Ben Higgs,

Ben Higgs silently battled depression for many years and seeing too many people tipped over the edge and lost to suicide, he decided he needed to do something and created The Rise Foundation.

Ben Higgs Breaking It Down...That Tattoo Had To Hurt!

I’ve had the pleasure of working directly with him and his organization and am continually struck by how he connects with people. The human element of loss of life in the issue of suicide isn’t being responded to with enough empathy and compassion. These are so critical to helping build trust when life has eroded in other ways.

The debris and damage caused by severe mental illness doesn’t have to define our personal relationships, career aspirations and most importantly our willingness to rediscover hope and healing. As I’ve navigated the world of advocacy I also think it’s important to acknowledge that I struggle with severe Bipolar Disorder on a daily basis. But what’s been increasingly apparent to me is the profound impact in my experience by being willing to talk and surrounding myself with people who are both gentle and reaffirming that I’m going to be ok. NO matter what.

Mental Health Equality

Ben and I have collaborated on various issues together related to this very concept, of trying to normalize talking about the things we feel so inclined not to when things get tough. The reality is that for me whentraveling to Australia it’s also impossible not to consider that suicide is the leading cause of death for people there ages 15-44. Think about that for a moment.

Death by suicide in the land down under claims more lives in that age bracket than cancer or automobile crashes. Absolutely shocking.

Ben Higgs & Alexa Towersy Getting It done in the gym

Working with Ben on my Fim Suicide The Ripple Effect has not only helped broaden the scope of our audience as we work to bring light to the world of mental heatlh and suicide prevention awareness but it’s been a powerful tool in eliminating the stigma around the issues.

I believe the resolution to this global epidemic of death is based on talking to people and collaborating to drive change. The goals of The Rise Foundation are basic, yet compelling.

Empowering people to adjust their lifestyles to accommodate healthier choices. Supporting them to feel safe when discussing life’s challenges. A network of educators to help establish wellness plans. And advocacy in the name of eliminating suicide completely.

Ben’s goal is to reduce that number down to zero. We happen to share the same perspective there. So, what’s the best way to target hitting such an important metric? How can we continue to impact people by saving lives?

Sharing My thoughts with Ben

At the base of this goal is the fundamental need to treat people with dignity and care who are suffering from severe mental illness.

We have to make it our GLOBAL mission to reiterate to those we love, friends, colleagues, strangers whom struggle every day alongside us that you are WORTH it.

The Rise Foundation has put a premium emphasis on helping people, including youth, nurture a healthy lifestyle, physically and emotionally, alongside goal setting, perspective, and a spirit of brother and sisterhood, young people have a safe place to fall. They are in turn equipped with an awareness of mental health and the practical tools to rise from inevitable lows. Education is key.

For additional booking information related to Ben’s role in the #CNQRCollective navigate below:

Ben Higgs Page on ICNQR.com

Remember, as I always say, do everything you can to #BeHereTomorrow utilize the help of others and have the acceptance to help yourself- no matter what.