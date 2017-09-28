BENDING OUR HEARTS AT WOUNDED KNEE

In the Game of Thrones, in order to pledge your loyalty to a king or queen, you bend the knee.

When you propose to your beloved, you bend the knee.

When you want to talk quietly to a child with great respect, you bend the knee.

When Al Jolson sang Mammy, which was a loving tribute to his own mother, he bent the knee.

When a soldier honors a fallen comrade at a grave site, he bends the knee.

The flags and the anthems come after.

The one thing you must do when it comes to honoring our flag and anthem is place your hand on your heart, which on not one but two occasions your current President literally forgot to do, until his wife, on one occasion, signaled him to wake up.

When that pledge of devotion is not a reflexive action, it reveals the true character of the person.

In both cases it was man before country.

And that continues.

To be honest, when the knee-kaepernick incident first happened it initially bothered me. When I think of the millions of men, women and children who have died so that we can enjoy our freedoms, it is my instinct to cry foul when someone does something like that. In the moment it felt incredibly inappropriate and selfish.

But when I read about why he did it, I completely changed my mind. This was a player who was simply honoring a fallen teammate, which in this case was yet another black man who had died at the hands of racism.

Let’s compare Trump with Colin Kaepernick, shall we?

Before the start of the 2016 season, Kapernick announced that he would donate one million dollars to various charities as well as proceeds from the sale of his jersey. Previously he has donated to Meals on Wheels, a charity that donates business suits to parolees and to famine relieve in Somalia.

He has gotten involved in many communities across America like “Know Your Rights Camp” which “inspires youth and teaches them about proper interactions with law enforcement.”

Working backwards, Trump has already walked back his promises to donate one million dollars to the victims of the hurricane. Trump says he gives away millions through his foundation, but an analysis finds that he hasn’t put up ANY of his own money since 2008. What he has done is violated tax laws in 2013 (for example) by making a $25,000 political donation to Pam Bondi, the attorney general of Florida who at the time was considering whether or not to launch an investigation of the scandal-plagued Trump University.

The list goes on and on and on and on and on. Go do your homework and compare him to guys like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and David Geffen.

Trump’s website calls him “an ardent philanthropist.”

Basically his look what I foundation has been transformed into a slick machine that gives away other people’s money rather than his own.

And no one holds him accountable for it.

The only time that that selfish, cheetah colored ass bends the knee is to pick up lose change.

His game is wearing everyone down.

We’re all muting him and yelling at our TV sets like the Marie Antoinette crowd.

Way before he showed up, lower class white America was so beaten down that all they could do was blame first George W. Bush and then Barrack Obama. President Obama represented everything that they were not. He dressed elegantly. Spoke eloquently. Was a constitutional scholar who had worked tirelessly to help the broken communities of Chicago. Clearly he was not one of them, so he must have been the enemy.

Right wing fascist pigs like Alex Jones grabbed on to that notion and ran with it, reporting insanely distorted “news” stories about him. Almost half of those polled did not believe that he was an American citizen.

When Trump showed up, he, well, ran with the ball...but not like Colin Kaepernick. Because Trump is not a team player. He plays to win for his own withering, impotent infused glory.

And he does it Alex Jones style, by spreading toxic bullshit the way real charities spread their time and money.

Poor white and black America are on their knees too, but only because the weight of their shattered world weighs heavily on their weighted down shoulders. Their deep level of resentment was fueled and exasperated by Fox and all that blathering, smug, belligerent “patriot”style radio. I wonder what Rush Limbaugh’s and Sean Hannity’s homes look like.

I’m guessing they ain’t Appalachian shacks with outdoor plumbing.

The minute I finish this piece I am going to bend a knee.

I’m going to bend a knee to the America that I miss. The one that I grew up on, where dreams and inspiring heroes roamed free, which are now as extinct as the buffalo.

I’m going to bend a knee to the curative waters of honesty. I’m going to bend a knee to common decency. I’m going to bend a knee to the heroes of education and science. I’m going to bend a knee to Puerto Rico whose citizens are being treated like the Puerto Rican Sharks of “West Side Story” fame or like any person of color who tried to rent an apartment at Trump apartments in the day.

I’m going to bend a knee to anyone who has fought for my country. I’m going. To bend a knee to the real Christianity as opposed to the Arby’s roast beef version that Washington dispenses which is nothing more than pandering to the faithful by talking the talk that desperate people need to hear.

I’m going to bend a knee to truth. I’m going to bend a knee to compassion.