Benefits of Online Personal Training

Virtual Fitness has just entered its 10th year and we have trained hundreds of clients over the years with our customized online training plans. We offer both fitness and nutrition plans and Whatever your fitness needs, our online personal trainers can provide the exercise program to help you achieve your goals, and it won't cost the earth! Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, prepare for an event or just increase general health we have years of sport and exercise science experience in changing people's lives for the better. We have all sorts of clients and because the service is totally online, you can access it from anywhere with an internet signal, we have had a dentist who worked in a remote part of Tanzania and only had a laptop and a set of dumbells, we have trained people to complete half ironman and stages of the tour de France (Marmotte), we have lots of clients who use us an addition to their gym membership to get that extra bit of help and we also have lots of people who haven't got a gym membership and prefer to workout at home.