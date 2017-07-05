Virtual Fitness has just entered its 10th year and we have trained hundreds of clients over the years with our customized online training plans. We offer both fitness and nutrition plans and Whatever your fitness needs, our online personal trainers can provide the exercise program to help you achieve your goals, and it won't cost the earth! Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, prepare for an event or just increase general health we have years of sport and exercise science experience in changing people's lives for the better. We have all sorts of clients and because the service is totally online, you can access it from anywhere with an internet signal, we have had a dentist who worked in a remote part of Tanzania and only had a laptop and a set of dumbells, we have trained people to complete half ironman and stages of the tour de France (Marmotte), we have lots of clients who use us an addition to their gym membership to get that extra bit of help and we also have lots of people who haven't got a gym membership and prefer to workout at home.
Benefits of Online Personal Training
- Cost Effective - Most personal trainers will cost at least £30/hour, with our service you will be getting a personalised service for less than £1 a day.
- 24/7 access to your own online User area - including your exercise and nutrition plan PLUS huge library of exercise demos, fitness tips, weight loss charts and lots more
- Work out at home or in the Gym as all of our exercise programs are customised to each individual's goals, fitness level, medical history, available equipment and time constraints. Not computer generated like some websites
- 24/7 email access to your trainer and a weekly email update on the progress of your training program to make sure you stick to your Plan
- Complete nutritional analysis and healthy eating program
- Workout in your time not your trainers schedule
- MSc. Qualified Instructors - Know that you are in SAFE hands
CONVERSATIONS