Benefits of renewing two-wheeler insurance

Love to ride your bike, but think that renewing two-wheeler insurance is worrisome? Then here we tell you about plethora of benefits associated with renewing two-wheeler insurance.

As per a 2016 survey, The Insurance and Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) revealed that 75% of two-wheelers on road are not insured, despite being made mandatory by law. Since, for new bike owners, buying a two-wheeler insurance policy is an obligation, it is the old owners who don’t renew the policy or tend to ignore the renewal of the same. Hence, considering the importance of having a bike insurance policy, renewal of the same becomes important.

However, for people who don’t know about the importance of two-wheeler insurance, here’s a short brief about why you should buy two-wheeler insurance.

What is two-wheeler insurance?

A two-wheeler insurance is a shield that protects the vehicle owner from any unforeseen events such as accident, theft or natural disaster. It covers the vehicle and the vehicle owner against any costs arising due to the damages caused.

Two-wheeler insurance are of two-types:

Third-party liability- This type of two-wheeler insurance secures you against any damages, physical injury or death caused to any third-party. This type of policy does not provide you with any personal accident cover and also does not cover damages caused to you and your vehicle. Simply put, it just covers the third-party.

Comprehensive two-wheeler insurance- This type of two-wheeler insurance policy insures your vehicle against theft, loss and damage, while also covering the third party liability. It also provides you with a personal accident cover. A comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policy covers loss or damage to your vehicle caused by man-made and natural calamities such as landslide, burglary, theft, riot, earthquake, flood, self-ignition, lightning and others.

Exclusions of two-wheeler insurance policy:

A two-wheeler insurance policy does not cover the below mentioned causes of damages:

Mechanical and electrical breakdown

Regular wear and tear

Depreciation

Loss/ damage caused while driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Damages caused by a person driving without having a legal licence.

Damages outside geographical limits

Damages caused due to nuclear risks or war

Note: The exclusions might vary depending on your insurance company and plan chosen.

Need of two wheeler insurance plan:

As you take out your bike on the roads, you are more susceptible to falling prey to accidents or probably even causing one. So to safeguard yourself from any financial obligations, two-wheeler insurance policies provide a safety net against a range of natural and man-made calamities. A two-wheeler insurance plan assists you in providing safety to your vehicle, your life and the third party too. It is a valuable investment that offers you benefit of securing and ensuring safety of your vehicle.

Benefits of buying two-wheeler insurance policy online

As riding a bike is a delightful experience, two-wheeler insurance policy just makes it much safer and power-packed with an array of benefits it provides. However, with the inception of technology, buying two-wheeler insurance policy online has become easy and feasible, all thanks to the amazing benefits associated with it.

Benefits of buying two-wheeler insurance:

Comprehensive and third party coverage: As you ride your bike on roads, having a bike insurance policy ensures peace of mind by offering you with two types of plans-a comprehensive and third party coverage plan. Buying a comprehensive plan is recommended as it serves the dual purpose of insuring you, you bike as well as the third party.

Enhance your coverage with riders: You can enhance your two-wheeler insurance policy by option for riders such as pillion rider, zero depreciation, NCB retention cover and accessories cover.

Covers medical expenses: Having a two-wheeler insurance policy takes care of all the medical expenses arising out of an accident/ injury caused while riding a bike.

Cashless repair facility: A two-wheeler insurance policy lets you enjoy cashless repair facility at network of garages that are covered by the insurance company.

Road side assistance in case of vehicle break-down: If your vehicle breaks down midway, then you can always call for road side assistance that offers you help in no time.

Covers the repair cost of your bike: Apart from insuring you, a bike insurance policy also covers the repair cost of your bike, if it is damaged during an accident.

Why to renew two-wheeler insurance?

Keeping in mind, the need to insure oneself and others, renewing your bike insurance is absolutely necessary. Considering the host of benefits that two-wheeler insurance offers, timely renewal of bike insurance is imperative as you would miss out on the accumulated NCB and also will have to pay higher premium in the next cycle. From the date of the expiry, every insurance company offers you a period of 90 days to renew your insurance policy. By not doing this, you are just not violating the law, but also exposing yourself to huge liability risk. So it’s always necessary to renew your bike insurance on time.

Benefits of renewing two-wheeler insurance

Legally secure:

Having a third-party two-wheeler insurance policy is a legal mandate in India. It ensures that the vehicle is covered against any damages caused to the third-party. Hence, renewing the two-wheeler insurance policy ensures that you don’t have to bear the expenses of any damage caused to any third party.

Protection against natural and man-made calamities:

What if just yesterday your policy has lapsed and your bike is washed away due to floods? Who will compensate for the loss? No one. However, if you would have renewed your policy on time, then the damages would have been borne by the insurer. By not renewing your insurance policy, you are just not exposing yourself to violation of law, but are also taking a huge liability risk. Hence, to save yourself from times like these, renewing your bike insurance policy is essential. A two-wheeler insurance policy protects the policyholder against natural and man-made calamities. The company covers service costs, replacement charges and cost of repairs.

You don’t lose out on NCB:

Insurance companies offer you a no claim bonus for every claim-free year. This helps in getting discounts on your premium amount. Not renewing your policy on time makes you lose out on your accumulated no claim bonus.

Gives you a sense of security:

One of the core benefits of renewing your bike insurance is that it gives you a sense of security to ride confidently and also keeps you away from any financial stress caused due to an accident.

Factors to consider while renewing bike insurance:

Use no-claim bonus:

A no-claim bonus is a discount in premium offered by your insurance company, if you haven’t made a single claim during the term of your two-wheeler insurance policy. So make use of this discount while renewing your two-wheeler insurance.

Renew on time: Always keep in mind the next date of your renewal and renew your policy before time to avoid any late payment charges. Also, always

Don’t forget to compare policies online:

Due to the inception of technology, renewing bike insurance policy has now become easy. With this, you also get the benefit of comparing two-wheeler insurance policies online. You get a detailed brief about the inclusions and exclusions and also get to check on the premium.

How to renew two-wheeler insurance policy?

There are two ways by which you can renew your insurance policy-offline and online.

You can choose to renew your two-wheeler insurance policy offline by reaching out to your insurer who will then direct a surveyor to survey your bike. You will also be required to submit your policy documents and claim related papers. And accordingly, then you will be awarded with NCB.

Online renewal of two wheeler insurance is a quick and easy process. All you need to do is visit your insurer’s website, submit your vehicle registration number, policy details and information regarding the add-on covers that you’ve purchased. This type of renewal requires you to pay no extra charges and get your policy renewed without any inspection and documentation. The policy is issued right in your inbox in no time.

You can also renew your insurance policy through mobile apps as every insurer today have their applications which make renewing policy an easy and swift experience.

Also read: How to renew your two wheeler insurance online without any hassle

How can you reinstate your lapsed two-wheeler insurance policy?

If you fail to renew your policy from the date of expiry and 90 days after that, then your policy lapses. But insurer offer you break-in renewals, where in you can renew your lapsed policy.

A lapsed motor insurance policy can be renewed easily by following the below steps:

Decide your insurer:

Firstly, check on the company from whom you would like to opt a two-wheeler insurance policy. Choose the one depending on the premium rates and benefits offered.

Get your vehicle surveyed:

Before renewing your policy, the company will get a physical inspection of your bike to ascertain the pre-existing damages. If the damages are less, then the company would exclude them from your two-wheeler insurance coverage. And can also deny you insurance, if the existing damages are more and if any discrepancies are found in the proposal submitted.

You lose out on no-claim bonus:

You will lose out on the no-claim bonus if the policy has lapsed for over 90-days from the date of expiry.

Long term two-wheeler insurance

A lot of insurers today have launched long-term two-wheeler insurance where the policyholder is provided coverage for up to 3 years. This saves you from the hassles of renewing policy each year and also your premium remains same all through the term of the policy.

Conclusion:

The high number of accidents in India make two-wheeler insurance an absolute necessity. Not just third party, but buying a comprehensive cover is important as it just doesn’t keep the third party secure but also provides coverage for you and your vehicle. With buying the policy, renewing it is also of prime importance as you will never stop riding and the company will never stop protecting you.

