Berkeley Protesters Engulf Far-Right Rally, Just As Folks In San Francisco Did A Day Prior

Scuffles flared in Berkeley, California, as a previously canceled far-right demonstration drew hundreds of counterprotesters on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a similar rally attracted a large throng opposing it in nearby San Francisco.

The fights led to a handful of arrests in and around Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The newspaper reported that what began as a mostly peaceful gathering “erupted in chaos” as “hundreds of black-clad demonstrators ran from the park screaming in various directions down city streets. Moments before, they had jumped barriers and entered the police-guarded park.”

Apparent smoke bombs of unknown origin were ignited within the park.

The counterprotesters ― who dwarfed pockets of demonstrators wearing “Make America Great Again” hats or flying flags touting President Donald Trump ― showed up even though the “No to Marxism in America” event organizer had called it off for fear of violence.

The demonstration morphed into a “No Hate Rally” that spilled over into other parks in the area. The Chronicle reported that some participants carried “signs reading ‘Berkeley stands united against hate,’ ‘Queers against hate,’ and ‘End white supremacy,’” while others handed out “no hate” shields.

Jeff Conant, 50, of Berkeley, who helped organize the counterprotest, told the Chronicle it was “important for people to show up and make it unacceptable for right-wing white supremacists to spew hate and incite violence.”

Huge crowd of marchers says it will take the park together. Thousand at least there. Includes many antifa in black #berkeley #MLKPark pic.twitter.com/FtGcKBIjqq — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017

On Saturday, thousands flooded the streets of San Francisco to protest another far-right rally that was ultimately canceled. These counterprotesters joined MC Hammer and utilized the power of dance to run the so-called alt-right out of town.

Since the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month that sparked deadly violence, cities have been grappling with alt-right rallies on their turf. Boston dealt with a “free speech” rally last weekend, with tens of thousands of people showing up to protest an emboldened white supremacy movement in America.