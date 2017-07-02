Berlin-Based Owen Ross Collides Experimental Electronica With Gospel & Soul

When two seemingly opposite genres combine, the outcome can either be intoxicating or abysmal. Berlin-based artist Owen Ross’s work falls under the former with his sultry blend of soul and experimental electronic music creating deep, incomparable layers of sound. After a few major lifestyle changes, Ross (whose artist moniker was formerly goste) has completed a solo album titled Fluorescent that will be released as two separate EPs.

“In this record I have returned to more of my soul gospel influences but filtered it through a lens of analog, electronic production,” Ross explains.

While similar to the style of music he created under the umbrella of goste, Ross’s move from Brooklyn to Berlin as well as going completely solo (aside from backing vocals on two tracks from Baltimore/Brooklyn singer Josephine Olivia), has greatly affected his sound. Inspired by the always innovative and ever-evolving music scene of Germany—and Europe as a whole—Ross is embarking on his own sonic adventure exploring both the intricacies of sound and himself.

In his instrumental production, Ross creates a visceral soundscape that is as rhythmic as the flow of ocean waves yet as chaotic as those same waves crashing onto the rocks ashore. Pulling elements from early shoegaze and utilizing the irregular time signatures of jazz, his tracks are sonic conundrums that can feel soothing, unruly, and emotive all at once, much like the unpredictability of nature. Essentially, his music is organic and capricious, keeping the listener engaged and never bored.

The five tracks on Fluorescent I are an obscure journey guided by Ross’s sensual voice. His slow, unspooling cadence drags every syllable of each word until finally ending them in a low rasp. The raw and unpolished quality of his vocals creates a gritty, unapologetic nature that speaks to the listener with a bell-like clarity. There are no airs or expectations coming from Ross’s voice, only musical expression in its purest form—coarse, evocative and untainted.

The first single and track on the album is “Lose My Way” which feels like a wispy ballad that borders between romantic and melancholy. Its white noise and droning melody immediately strikes an emotional chord as his voice and lyrics carry the listener through by repeating various mantras such as “there are times I lose my way” and “there are times I lose control.” The song builds upon itself slowly incorporating percussion as its dynamic evolves.

“The Wind” is a sonic reflection of the ephemeral and invisible force of its namesake. Beginning as a cacophony of carefully layered electronic sounds, Ross slowly introduces the vocals along with a more stabilized musical structure that simulates a floating sensation. Each song is sewn together by a common sonic thread that may change its stitch from track to track but all comes from the same spool. The three remaining tracks “Fluorescent,” “Just Like Me,” and “Something in the Tone,” each have their own unique tapestry of sound but are still sewn together from that same thread that binds them all.

Fluorescent I is an example of the pure, impassioned music that comes from independent artists. The majority of the mainstream has become so saturated by catchy, highly polished and manufactured music that these underground artists are necessary for keeping music honest. It is from artists such as Owen Ross that true music-lovers are still able to connect with, instead of just listen to, music. Music that moves, music that incites chills, music that makes you sad, happy, mad, or justified, music that helps you heal and music that makes you whole, not just for the listener but for the creator as well.