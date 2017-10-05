The Moment Bernie Sanders And Larry David Find Out They're Related Is Too Good

What’s better than finding out that Larry David and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are distantly related? Watching the two men find out they’re distantly related.

PBS’ “Finding Your Roots” released a clip of its Season 4 premiere on Tuesday, showcasing the remarkable moment David and Sanders discovered they were distant cousins.

“What the hell?!” David screamed.

“You’re kidding!” Sanders said, looking especially stunned. “This true?”

PBS It's true.

David played Sanders on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2016 election cycle. Their striking resemblances were on full display when Sanders stopped by the show and the duo appeared together in a sketch.

NBC via Getty Images They look very, very ...

NBC via Getty Images ... very similar.