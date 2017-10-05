ENTERTAINMENT
10/05/2017 12:22 am ET

The Moment Bernie Sanders And Larry David Find Out They're Related Is Too Good

"What the hell?!"

By Rebecca Shapiro

What’s better than finding out that Larry David and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are distantly related? Watching the two men find out they’re distantly related. 

PBS’ “Finding Your Roots” released a clip of its Season 4 premiere on Tuesday, showcasing the remarkable moment David and Sanders discovered they were distant cousins. 

“What the hell?!” David screamed. 

“You’re kidding!” Sanders said, looking especially stunned. “This true?” 

PBS
It's true.

David played Sanders on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2016 election cycle. Their striking resemblances were on full display when Sanders stopped by the show and the duo appeared together in a sketch.

NBC via Getty Images
They look very, very ...
NBC via Getty Images
... very similar.

David leaked the news that he was distantly related to Sanders over the summer. It was supposed to be kept secret until the season premiere of “Finding Your Roots,” but David said he was happy to learn about the connection.

h/t Mediaite

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Bernie Sanders On The Campaign Trail
PHOTO GALLERY
Bernie Sanders On The Campaign Trail
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Bernie Sanders Larry David
The Moment Bernie Sanders And Larry David Find Out They're Related Is Too Good

CONVERSATIONS