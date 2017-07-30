Bernie Sanders Will Propose Single Payer Healthcare Bill Now That Obamacare Repeal Failed

Bernie Sanders has been a strong supporter and advocate of Single Payer healthcare, also called Medicare-for-all healthcare system, in which everybody in the country will be insured.

The GOP has been attempting to repeal Obamacare ever since President Trump got into office, and in a tumultuous path, they have failed to repeal Obamacare in any way. With Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins voting no on the recent ‘skinny repeal’ bill, it failed to pass with a 49-51 vote.

Bernie Sanders made an appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper and stated: “Of course we are, we’re tweaking the final points of the bill and we’re figuring out how we can mount a national campaign to bring people together.”

Now that the Obamacare repeal has failed, it is time for Democrats to decide what they are going to try to do, whether it be maintain obamacare, make improvements to obamacare, or move towards a single payer medicare-for-all system. Recently many Democrats have stated that they support making improvements to Obamacare, such as getting public options in each state.