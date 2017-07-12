Best Airline Credit Cards for Free Travel & Other Related News

Below are some articles to help in your travel expenses and some air miles credit card* (click for reviews and to apply online) tips that may help you feel a little more airline love. It was hard to decide which article to put first in this lineup, so if you have the time, it may be worth your while to check out all three. Travel perks are nothing new, but everyone likes to save on things like checked baggage or get that little thrill from getting a huge free points offer, and 80,000 points is nothing to sneeze at (details below).

Card Reward Tip! If you are looking for a travel card, you may want to consider for the no annual fee (many miles cards have an annual fee) Discover it Miles* card (online application link) where you can earn unlimited 1.5x Miles or more on every dollar you spend on purchases. Also, this card will match all earned miles at the end of the first year, effectively doubling your rewards. In interest of full disclosure, please note that we are financially compensated for any approvals through this link.

Get Free Checked Baggage With These 8 Credit Cards

When you purchase a plane ticket, your primary focus is on the price to purchase your seat and any applicable taxes and fees. It’s only after you book the ticket that you think about how much it might cost to check a bag. As most carriers charge $25 a bag, it’s no wonder everybody tries to get baggage fees waived. The easiest way to waive your baggage fees is with a travel rewards credit card.

When flying first-class, you can generally expect no charge on your first two bags for most airlines. Instead of the standard 50 pounds, you even get a more generous weight allowance of 70 pounds. To fly economy, you often need to purchase your ticket with a co-branded credit card to have the baggage fees waived with the exception of select international routes, and Southwest airlines.

This article highlights cards that work with the following airlines: Southwest, Delta, United, American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

Our Commentary: Southwest does not charge for the first two checked bags under 50 pounds and 62 inches in size (length + width + height). For the other airlines, if you purchase your fares with the proper co-branded airline credit card, you can typically save the checked baggage fees that otherwise normally apply. The savings can really add up as you will pay to check your bag $25 each way. For more frequent flyers, saving $50 for each trip can eventually add up to a free trip. In addition to saving on checked bag fees, you also get to collect additional miles or points for your travel purchase when you use a co-branded card. More general travel cards, such as the Amex Platinum, allow you to earn as much as 5 points per dollar spent on airline and hotel purchases (you can then redeem them for travel rewards on any airline). Unfortunately, these generic cards usually don’t offer free checked bags.

This is an often overlooked perk of travel credit cards, and free checked baggage can lead to serious savings. For example, if you book a trip for $400, by saving $50 round-trip on checked bag fees, you have just saved 12.5% of the airfare. At $500, you still have 10% savings for that same $50 savings. That is like earning 12.5 or 10 points per dollar spent. In addition, you are still earning the airline points just for using your card to make the purchase. Next time you are planning to book a trip on an airline other than Southwest, be sure to consider enjoying nice checked bag savings just by using an airline card.

5 Credit Cards for Flyers Who Love Special Treatment

Frequent flyers know constantly crisscrossing the skies is a grind. Dealing with security, airline fees and other hassles can make any trip a headache. If you’re looking for a better flight experience, you might want to see what an airline credit card can do for you. Most major airlines offer credit cards with perks that can improve your flight experience.

This article lists five credit cards that can get you special treatment with the airlines. You can find cards for United, American, Southwest, Delta and JetBlue.

Our Commentary: There are a number of ways to improve your flight experience, such as waiving checked baggage fees, getting through security faster, discounts on food and beverages while in flight, accessibility to exclusive clubs or lounges, reduced or no fees when making changes to flights and more.

To determine how to choose the air miles card that will make your travel just that much better, take a look at your travel habits. Do you have a preferred airline? If so, getting a card with perks for that airline may make the most sense. Will getting free checked bags add up to substantial savings for you? Do you travel frequently, and if so, do you like attending the exclusive club or airport lounges while traveling? Do you like those opportunities to board early so you can get situated and find your seat easily and in a more relaxed fashion? Whatever travel perks you prefer, there is most likely a card that provides those benefits. For the more feature-rich travel cards, there is typically an annual fee between $69 to $99 or more. If the mega-thousand points sign-up bonus that most airline cards offer helps you get a free ticket to save $400 or more, you have easily made up for the annual fee and then some.

If you tend to choose flights based on factors like price or convenience or have no loyalty to one particular airline, you may be better off with a general travel card such as from Amex or Discover.

Best Holiday Inn Credit Card - IHG Card Has A NEW 80,000 Point Offer

One of the most popular hotel rewards cards is the IHG® Rewards Club Select Credit Card. With its low annual fee, free anniversary night, and the ability to stay at over 5,200 properties, many travelers like to jump on this credit card when the sign-up bonus is increased, especially since it's the best Holiday Inn credit card. For a limited time, you can earn 80,000 points after spending $1,000 in your first three months.

Our Commentary: Having covered this industry for over 20 years, I can honestly say that this offer is very generous. This is particularly true when you consider the relatively low annual fee (when compared with some travel reward credit cards).

Granted, 80K bonus points is not quite as eye popping as the 100K bonus point offers you see on occasion (though the 100K offers may have more restrictions). Having said this, BoardingArea.com recently published (on 7/7) a blog about a hack where you could actually possibly earn 100K bonus points by applying for the IHG card!

Considering that 80K bonus points can get you over 15 free award nights and that you get one free anniversary night each year you have the card (which more than offsets the annual fee), this card offer is hard to beat for folks who like to travel and stay at such IHG properties as Holiday Inn, Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, Intercontinental, or Staybridge Suites. You also earn 5 points for every dollar spent in this card when you stay at any ICG hotel.

There are other notable perks like earning 5K bonus points when you add an authorized user to your account (be sure to understand the legal ramifications of doing so) and getting free IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status just for getting the card.

One caveat worth noting is that some more sophisticated reward point junkies have been known to get cards like this just for the bonus points and then cancel the card before the annual fee kicks in during the second year. While this strategy might be a way to "game the system," it could end up costing you much more financially than 15 free hotel nights. This is due to the fact that it could lower your credit score (read our first commentary in this article for more details).

Overall, great offer though if you like their hotel properties and enjoy beating the card issuers at their own game! :-)

Co-written by Curtis Arnold, a nationally recognized consumer advocate and founder of CardRatings.com, the pioneering website that started posting the first credit card ratings online around 20 years ago, and Shane Tripcony, personal finance blogger and web marketing consultant. Curtis and Shane are the founders of BestPrepaidDebitCards.com, which provides ratings and reviews of prepaid cards and credit cards.