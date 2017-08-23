Best Alternative to Facetime for Android

FaceTime is one of the most used video calling application available on Apple based computers, iPhone, and iPads. If you are an iOS user then you probably aware of Facetime Application. We all know that Apple is always providing great security to its all applications. With FaceTime, a user can communicate with other individuals with FaceTime over an Internet connection. The software allows the people to talk and video chat with one another, without using any minutes from a phone plan, no matter where in the world they are. The latest FaceTime versions do come with all the latest Mac computers, but if you are running a system that does not have the latest OS X, it is available for download through the App Store.

After the last iOS update, the FaceTime app is likely to be entirely redeveloped for all iOS devices and Mac. Facetime is also available for Mac users with new user interface, and new features allow users to make free HD video calls. You will see the gadgets that Facetime supports as follow: iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, or Mac. Essentially there is no Facetime Windows Upgrade for the time being.

To download and install FaceTime for Mac, click the App Store icon on your dock and wait for the software to load onto the screen. Do note that you need an Internet connection available to download the application. Once the software is open, type in "FaceTime" into the upper, right corner of the window and press Enter. The FaceTime download link appears on the screen when you do.

Click on the link, then enter your iTunes account information.Once the account information is entered, FaceTime begins to download to the computer. Upon completion of the download, the FaceTime Mac setup automatically begins to install. As the application is rather small, it only takes a minute or two of time for the app to install onto the computer. Once finished, it appears on the dock as a video camera like icon with a lens in the middle.

Facetime is not available for Android devices officially. The app has amazing features but it is not available on Google Play Store but there are some other apps offers the same features and quality video calls. Here are some features of FaceTime For Android.

FaceTime will be the simplest and easiest app use for video calling

HD Calls

Uses both Primary and Secondary Camera

Make calls free of charge.

The user can mute the audio while the video call is on line.

Alternative to Facetime for Android

Now we know that FaceTime for Android is not available so now what to do? Don't worry; there are some awesome video calling applications available for Android devices allow users to make HD video calls.

Google Duo App

Google has recently launched its new App called Google Duo for Video calling.It has replaced the older version of Google’s video chatting app, Hangout. Google Duo is free to download and even work with low internet connection.

ooVoo Video Call App

ooVoo is another best video calling application available for Android Smartphones.ooVoocan connect the Android users from across the world. You can connect up to 12 people at a time made this video calling app.

Tango

Tango is unique video calling app for Android Smartphones and Tablets, which runs smoothly on Android mobiles without any issues. You can connect the device with Wi-Fi and Cellular Data to enjoy video calling for free with this app.

Skype

Skype is one of the most popular and widely used videos calling and chat app, available for Android and iOS smartphones and Windows Computers. Skype is a most used app for business organizations.