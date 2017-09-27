Best and Worst Advice for Doomsday Preppers

I don't consider myself to be a tin foil hat kind of gal, so it's not all that surprising that when my Tinder date told me that he was a Prepper, I suddenly remembered I needed to rush home and water my rock garden.

Maybe I was a little judgemental; he seemed like a nice guy (a nice guy with 500 cans of creamed spinach in his basement). And despite the fact that we never did get around to that second date, he did ignite in me a curiosity I never knew I had: what exactly goes on the minds of Doomsday Preppers?

I'm new to this whole D-day thing, so I'm not going to pretend that this is going to be a comprehensive guide for what to pack in your bug-out bag. However, after spending the rest of my Saturday night reading through the extremely long and often very disturbing shopping lists of Preppers around the globe, I'm beginning to come around to a couple of these “how to prep for the end” ideas (and no, this is not a result of watching Armageddon one too many times).

I'm not about to go on Craigslist and sign up to join anyone's bunker commune just yet. But what with Trump's terrifying Tweets, rampaging cyclones, and a new breed of killer mosquitos hanging around the neighborhood, it suddenly doesn't seem so insane to be just that little bit ready for the fiery end.

That being said, if the end is nigh, I'm going out in style. The following is what I consider to be the gold standard of advice for Doomsday Preppers.

Booze

I mean, if the world is ending we may as well throw a banging party, right? No, but seriously. The alcohol content in your top shelf favorites could end up saving your life should the worst occur.

Use it as a disinfectant for wounds, or if the injuries get really gnarly, have Patient A slug down a bottle of the good stuff before you start performing any kind of DIY surgery. Brownie points if it's high enough proof, then you can use it to start a fire.

Drugs

Preppers aplenty preach about the importance of stocking up on medical supplies, and when I say stock up, I mean duffel bags of the stuff. Antibiotics, painkillers, numbing agents, and anti-allergens are all high on the lists of die-hard Doomsday expecters.

Which does beg the question: are you going to be more likely to die from whatever version of the pneumonic plague you reckon you have, or from ill-administered medicines?

Guns

As the Doomsday clock ticks closer to midnight, the hard-core Preppers start taking the final tally on their gear supplies. Ammunition is inevitably at the top of every survivalist's list; so what's the hottest advice on the Doomsvine, you ask?

The 'experts' will tell you your ammo is uno, whether you're a girl learning to shoot for the first time, or a seasoned sniper peering through the viewfinder on your thermal riflescope hunting down dinner.

The consensus is that regardless of whether you use your ammunition for self-defense, hunting, or shooting at zombies 'Walking Dead' style, any Prepper worth their weight in canned spinach will have their ammo sorted before the Doom clock strikes twelve. In the immortal words of Homer Simpson: "I don't need to be careful, I have a gun."

Cigarettes

Whether or not you're a smoker, collecting a stash of cigs could end up being the most valuable preparations you make. In the post-apocalyptic world, your money isn't worth the paper it's printed on; the concept of currency changes entirely.

What did Red pay for hand over fist to have smuggled into the prison in Shawshank Redemption? Bingo, smokes. You'd be quite surprised how far you can get trading up from a couple of cigarettes; it might end up being the reason you and all the other totally sane people in the bunker get to eat dinner.

Condoms

The only things that survive a nuclear war are cockroaches and the clap. No, a nuke is not a reason to forgo your sexual health! Okay, but on a serious note, you'd be surprised how often survivalists preach about stocking up on a decent supply of condoms. For what?

That little rubber johnny can turn into a consortium of life-saving items: a makeshift rubber glove, a water container, a slingshot, a firestarter, even a protecting muzzle for your shotgun. Just make sure you buy the- ermmm- lube-free variety.

The Worst Moves a Prepper Can Make

Buying 478 cans of food that no one is going to eat

When casting my mind back to my Tinder date, the most resounding question I have (which I'm going to go ahead and guess says more about me than it does about him) is whether or not there's actually anyone in his house (or in the world) that eats creamed spinach from a can? It's a bit of a waste buying all of them (even if they were on sale) not to mention it's also a huge waste of valuable storage space.

Don't assume you know what form Doomsday will take

Won't you look like a right numpty with all your guns when the apocalypse comes in the form of bullet resistant zombies... One must have a plan for any and every eventuality.

Don't think Doom will wait for you to get back to your bunker