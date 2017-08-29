Gayot Guide, Contributor The Guide to the Good Life

Best BBQ Sauces

08/29/2017 02:38 pm ET

The secret's in the sauce. When it comes to barbecue chicken, ribs, fish or even veggies, you need a BBQ sauce that will take your meal to the next level. To help you out, GAYOT has selected the best BBQ sauces for your Labor Day weekend cookout. See the complete list here.

Entube Chili Paste

Once you get a taste of this paste, watch out! Traditional BBQ sauces are great, but the Entube chili pastes are a delicious all-natural alternative -- they're also vegan and free of any sugar or preservatives. While there are three different flavors, Entube's harissa paste is a must. It's perfect for adding a spicy and smoky complexity to any dish whether it's chicken, grilled meat, veggies or yes, even cocktails!

Goode Company BBQ Sauce

If you can't trust a barbecue sauce from Texas, what can you trust? Goode Company BBQ Sauce has been handcrafting and bottling their own BBQ sauce since 1977. The original sauce has a traditional Texas tomato base that works great with grilled and smoked meats. Because it has a thinner consistency than most sauces, it's easier for meats to absorb its smoky flavor. You can also try the Jalapeño Garlic and Heavy Garlic flavors.

Stubb's Original Bar-B-Q Sauce

This barbecue sauce from Stubb's is a classic. Just thick enough, it has a zesty tomato-based sauce and works well as a marinade or a dipping sauce. C.B. "Stubb" Stubblefield formulated this all-natural sauce, with none of the artificial ingredients found in typical grocery store sauces.

See the complete list for more of the best BBQ sauces.

More Stories You'll Love:

Top 10 BBQ Grills

Must-Have BBQ Tools

5 Tricks for the Perfect Steak

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Best BBQ Sauces

CONVERSATIONS