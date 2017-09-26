Whether you like chocolate that's simple and sweet or decadently unusual, GAYOT has created this taste-tested list of the best chocolate bars from around the world. To make it even sweeter: Most of these chocolate bars are not insanely expensive, especially when you consider the quality. For the full list, be sure to click here.

This famed chocolatier from Normandy, France has become synonymous with fine chocolate since 1948, so it's not surprising that Michel Cluizel is on our list. While you can choose from an assortment of dreamy chocolate creations, we recommend the bean-to-bar chocolate made with pure cocoa butter and never any soy or artificial flavorings.

EDITOR PICK: Mokaya 66 % Dark Chocolate - $8.99

Created by Austrian chocolatier Joseph Zotter in 1987, Zotter Chocolates offers 365 flavors, produced each day of the year! While we taste-tested an assortment of flavors ranging from the creamy, caramel-filled Coffee Toffee to the not-for-the-faint-of-heart 100% cacao Peru bar, the Goji Berries in Sesame Nougat emerged as the unanimous favorite. This milk chocolate bar is studded with dried goji berries and filled with layers of green tea ganache, homemade nougat and soy and sesame filling. Also worth noting is the colorful and unique artwork that covers each bar designed by Andreas h. Gratze.

EDITOR PICK: Goji Berries in Sesame Nougat - $6.45

Inspired by chef Eric Ripert and Anthony Bourdain, the Good & Evil Chocolate Bar is made with 72 % Peruvian Nacional Cacao, said to be the world’s rarest cocoa bean. Crafted by master chocolatier Christopher Curtin of Éclat Chocolate, the bar is made exclusively with Premier Cru Superieur beans from the first harvest on a remote farm in Peru. We enjoyed its rich taste and cocoa nib-crunch. Available in limited quantities from Williams Sonoma.

EDITOR PICK: Good & Evil Chocolate Bar $12.95

