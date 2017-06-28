Best Cities for Celebrating the Fourth of July

By Carolyn Menyes, Editor

Atlanta is the top holiday destination

Shutterstock

If you’re planning a last-minute getaway for the Fourth of July, it’s likely that budget is going to be a major factor. With just one week to go until America’s 241st birthday, hotel prices and travel prices are sure to skyrocket. So, you want to make sure that wherever town you’re going to will have high-quality entertainment and a good safety factor — and won’t break the bank.

So, what is the best budget-friendly city to visit this Independence Day? According to a study put together by WalletHub, the answer is a surprising one: Atlanta.

WalletHub’s data team compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun, measuring things such as the cost of beer, the legality of fireworks, entertainment, and the cost of Fourth of July celebrations. Though it didn’t score No. 1 on any single metric, Atlanta was deemed the top vacation destination this holiday thanks to a big July 4 celebration, solid attractions and activities, and a 34/100 ranking on affordability.

Popular Fourth of July destinations such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia ranked lower, thanks in large part to their costs. Travelers to any of these destinations will know that these places aren’t cheap. When it came to the average price of beer, New York ranked 100/100 and D.C. was just behind at No. 98.

So aside from Atlanta, what other vacation destinations will give you the best bang for your buck? San Francisco ranked No. 2 with low affordability but high-quality entertainment. Buffalo, New York, followed at No. 3 thanks to its numerous holiday events. D.C. and San Diego rounded out the top five.