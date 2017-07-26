Sorry to drop this F bomb, but it has to be said.
Fall is coming, and bringing with it some of our favorite fall wardrobe pieces, like cozy knits, fuzzy throw blankets and chunky scarves. And what’s a fall wardrobe without a go-to pair of boots or booties?
Luckily, you don’t have to wait any longer to snag the cutest knee-highs or ankle booties for fall because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has deep mark-downs on your fall essentials.
We took a spin through Nordstrom’s sale and found these 10 boots that will give your fall wardrobe a major upgrade (especially since it’s been gathering dust in your closet for the past several months). But shop soon ― Nordstrom’s sale only lasts until Aug. 7. Ready, set, fall!
1 Sam Edelman Camellia Tall Boot
2 TREASURE & BOND Easton Chelsea Bootie
3 Steve Madden Effect Block Heel Bootie
4 Sam Edelman Merton Bootie
5 Vince Camuto Karinda Over the Knee Boot
6 Franco Sarto Granite Bootie
7 BP. Kolo Flared-Heel Studded Bootie
8 Marc Fisher LTD Arrine Over the Knee Boot
9 BP. Kolo Paisley Velvet Bootie
10 TOMS Majorca Peep Toe Bootie
