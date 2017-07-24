HUFFPOST FINDS
07/24/2017 12:28 pm ET

8 Gray Lipsticks That'll Look Good On Everyone

Who says you can't go gray in the summer? 💄

By Brittany Nims
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
Get Gigi Hadid's gray lipstick for only $7

Last week Gigi Hadid forced the internet to do a double take when she stepped out wearing gray lipstick like it was no big deal

The lip color in question appears to be Maybelline’s newest shade of matte lip wear, Vivid Matte Liquid in Sinful Stone. Maybelline’s spokesperson shared an Instagram of the look, saying, “I told G she looked extra bitchy in this look and I loved it!” 

Gray lipstick is intensely hot right now, so we’ve rounded up some of the best shades that’ll look great on everyone. Take a look at our favorites below (and shop Hadid’s color for under $7 here). 

To stay on top of the best sales each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose newsletter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Highest-Rated Beauty Products Discounted During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Suggest a correction
Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Beauty Makeup Gigi Hadid Shoppable
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
8 Gray Lipsticks That'll Look Good On Everyone

CONVERSATIONS