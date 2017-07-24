Last week Gigi Hadid forced the internet to do a double take when she stepped out wearing gray lipstick like it was no big deal.
The lip color in question appears to be Maybelline’s newest shade of matte lip wear, Vivid Matte Liquid in Sinful Stone. Maybelline’s spokesperson shared an Instagram of the look, saying, “I told G she looked extra bitchy in this look and I loved it!”
Gray lipstick is intensely hot right now, so we’ve rounded up some of the best shades that’ll look great on everyone. Take a look at our favorites below (and shop Hadid’s color for under $7 here).
-
MAC Lipstick in Silver Spoon
-
Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Grey Over It
-
Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in Cement
-
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Gunmetal Shimmer
-
Smashbox Be Legendary Matte Lipstick in Punked
-
NYX Macaron Lippie in Black Sesame
-
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Woolf
-
MAC Matte Lipstick in Halsey
