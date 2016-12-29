The 10 Best Health Stories Of 2016

Sezeryadigar via Getty Images HuffPost editors tell you their favorite health journalism stories from 2016.

As journalists, we always appreciate a good story and we’re eager to read everything we can. As the year draws to a close, we collected our favorite health journalism from 2016, including profiles we couldn’t stop thinking about, injustices that needed investigation and even a love story.

Read the list, then get swept away for yourself: “When The Hospital Fires The Bullet” By Elizabeth Rosenthal, The New York Times When Alan Pean, then a 26-year-old student drove himself to the hospital while in the throes of a mental health emergency, he was desperately seeking help.

Instead, he was shot in the abdomen by two off-duty police officers in his hospital bed in Houston. This investigation into Pean’s shooting details America’s increasingly more armed hospital system, and explores the question of whether guns in hospitals protect patients ― or put them in danger. “Why Did It Take 9 Hours And 3 Emergency Rooms For This Woman To Get A Rape Kit?” By Jillian Keenan, Cosmopolitan This horrifying narrative from Cosmopolitan tells one woman’s infuriating story of visiting three emergency rooms before successfully accessing a rape kit. It illuminates the ways in which hospitals fail sexual assault victims through creating obstacles that are stigmatizing and logistically complicated. “How Therapy Became A Hobby Of The Wealthy, Out Of Reach For Those In Need” By April Dembosky, NPR As mental health professionals increasingly turn down insurance, the disparity in accessible mental healthcare grows ever wider, leaving out the very people who need it most. “How U.S. Torture Left A Legacy Of Damaged Minds” By Matt Apuzzo, Sheri Fink and James Risen, The New York Times Collaboration from three journalists brings forth a piece about the lasting mental health effects of brutal U.S. torture programs at Guantanamo Bay and secret CIA prisons is outrageous.