Best honeymoon places in Europe, written by a real bride about her real honeymoon

Most “best honeymoon spots” articles found online are written by reporters who have not even been to the places they recommend. I am not one of those. The article you are about to read is based on the actual honeymoon I spent this summer in Europe. I have been to every place I recommend and let me tell you … these spots are the cream of the crop. There are plenty of options out there, but I can confidently say that with these places, you are guaranteed a relaxing, luxurious, picturesque and all-around unforgettable honeymoon experience.

After an amazing wedding in Denmark, my husband and I were looking for some relaxation, elegance and comfort in Copenhagen. Of course, there is only one option: The Hotel d’Angleterre which was established in 1755 and is now as a legendary institution in Copenhagen famous for its elegance, luxury and style. We were told that after an extensive renovation, the d’Angleterre reopened in 2013 as a revitalized grand palace balancing legacy, luxury and simplicity. My husband particularly liked the breakfast as it offered all types of delicious Scandinavian fish and seafood and unlimited champagne!

If you are hungry (or thirsty), the hotel also offers one Michelin star dining at its restaurant, Marshal. My favorite was the spa and its incredible pool, a true oasis with focus on escaping from the busy everyday chores, which was exactly what we needed after endless wedding preparations. Apparently, when the last public bath closed in Copenhagen in 2010, d’Angleterre’s pool remained as the last indoor pool in Copenhagen. Cool, right? In brief, everything about this hotel was perfect. The spacious and elegant suite we stayed in was flawless: a perfect balance between classic style and modern touch that represents the history of the hotel.

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Our next stop after an impeccable stay at the Hotel d’Angleterre, was Sorrento in the South of Italy. We stayed at the inimitable Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, a breathtaking hotel perched on the cliff edge of Sorrento with an impressive history. Owned and operated by the Fiorentino family since 1834, the property has hosted Richard Wagner and Oscar Wilde.

During our stay, I honestly felt like I had become Sophia Loren and was travelling back in time. Ruins of Roman Emperor Augustus’ villa are said to lay beneath the property, and the past is also alive in such details as the 18th-century columns, frescoed ceilings and antiques displayed throughout. My favorite was the absolutely breathtaking view at the suite we stayed in. The picture below speaks for itself. Finally, we enjoyed the panoramic views of Sorrento Bay every morning while sampling impeccable local delicacies for breakfast and listening to classic piano melodies played live on the house grand piano.

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

After a wonderful time in Sorrento, my husband and I felt like it was time for some red wine. And who says red wine says Chianti. We stayed at the supremely charming Castello di Spaltenna, a converted monastery built in the 11th century! It is a place where time seems to have stopped, which for a New Yorker like me seems almost impossible.

Spaltenna is a wine-lover paradise, ripe with history, comfort, luxury and simplicity. We felt at home there. The warmth of the staff, the relaxing swimming pool, the landscape, the history… Everything you ever wanted from luxury minus the heaviness and pretentiousness that traditionally comes with it. In fact, we liked it so much that we cancelled our next stop in Florence to extend our stay at Castello di Spaltenna.

We were lucky to try Il Pievano, the hotel’s one Michelin star restaurant, a creative and original interpretation of regional Italian food. My husband particularly liked the affordable local wine selection the wine menu offered. Talking about wine, the hotel arranged a fabulous wine tasting at Capannelle, a boutique winery in the heart of Gaiole in Chianti, which of course made us really happy.

Finally, if you are in the area, I highly recommend eating at Ristorante Malborghetto, the best meal I had in Italy during this trip. This is not a joke. My mouth is watering as I am finishing this sentence so I will stop there.

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

After enjoying (too many glasses) of Chianti and 37648 plates of pasta, we continued our trip to Bologna, a city we fell in love with. It’s a small, convenient, elegant but not pretentious, light and youthful city. There, we stayed at the Grand Hotel Majestic "già Baglioni", the oldest and most prestigious hotel in Bologna, perfectly located in the city center. If you want to explore the city, eat, drink and not worry about transportation, this is the place to be. Our room had a mix of antique furniture with modern amenities, a perfect blend of classic Italian style, elegance and hospitality. We even had a private cute balcony where we enjoyed prosecco every evening.

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Finally, our last stop was the wonderful Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris - the “Haute Couture address”. When it comes to luxury in the most romantic and stylish city in the world, look no further than this legendary hotel situated on the renowned avenue Montaigne. If you like shopping, hands down, this is the place to be. We were impressed by the Eiffel Suite where we stayed, which had stunning views of the Eiffel Tower and was adorned with fine furniture, touches of rare wood, silk and velvet, striking murals and a (Steinway & Sons!) piano in the sitting room. My husband and I were truly impressed by the details.

The staff went above and beyond to make us feel at home. We were given generous gifts, flowers, several hand written welcoming notes. One of the cards even had the picture that the New York Times used for our wedding announcement. Serious attention to detail.

We started the next day with an exceptionally good breakfast (best butter croissant ever and those who know me know that I am hard to pleased when it comes to croissants) served in the newly renovated Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée. After breakfast, it was time for some shopping. While my husband relaxed at the elegant Dior Institut Spa, I sneaked out for a few hours of shopping on avenue Montaigne which hosts all of the most renowned Haute Couture brands. He still doesn’t know about all the sopping I did that day (and the credit card damages) but that’s another story. After an exciting shopping session, my husband and I enjoyed a fabulous lunch in the ivy-covered La Cour Jardin where I had a delicious saddle of lamb impeccably paired with a Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

A post shared by Luna Atamian (@lunatamian) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:34am PDT