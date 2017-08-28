Best Local SEO Predictions for 2018 for Greater Organic Traffic

Can you believe that we are almost into the 4th quarter of 2017? 2017 has been a crazy year for SEOs as most years are. But 2017 was especially volatile with the apparent targeting of unnatural or low quality link building with a sudden significant Google algorithm update in early March, which industry people are calling the “Fred Update”.

With this being said, if I had an SEO crystal ball, there would be some definite things I would focus on moving into 2018 based on what that crystal ball tells me. There have been some significant correlations tracked and signs pointing to 2018 being a big year for rapid, Local SEO Services Strategy change. The predictions moving into 2018 for Local SEO will have some new opportunities and avenues to help rank easier but also more competition encroaching upon the Local SEO landscape that all need to get ready for.

Snapchat may be a huge ally for Local SEO in 2018

Snapchat.com

Yes, Snapchat. Now wait minute, Snapchat is a social media platform and social media has never had an absolute confirmed impact on SEO as a whole. There have been debates about the impact of social signals on local SEO going back at least 4 years now. But now there is going to be a more significant correlation with the introduction of “Snap Maps”

Similar to Google Local and Facebook Places, Snap Maps enables users to share what they are doing with friends and others near them. Snap Map has the goal to move towards the discovery of places and events with even reviews built in. It’s this discovery part which is going to be huge for Local SEO and it may be one of the primary ways for local business to attract new customers moving into 2018. Start learning how to optimize for it NOW.

Google Voice Search is going to play a bigger Part In local SEO in 2018

Google Voice Search

I think we all started to see this coming in as early as 2016 but moving into 2018 it is going to even be a bigger deal for Local SEO. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, more people are using devices such as a Google Home and the Amazon echo product line but also more people using Apple’s Siri for local search as well. Second, according to a recent study by the Internet trends firm KPBC “Voice Word Accuracy Rates are improving rapidly” and this seems to be happening across all platforms.

KPCB Study

What this really means is that it will be a lot more important to optimize for local search using natural language and even some local long tail keyword phrases when building content.

Rich Snippets are going to become increasingly more competitive to display For Local SEO

https://moz.com/blog/optimize-featured-snippets Example of Featured Snippet courtesy of Moz.com

More business owners and more SEO’s are catching on to the power of what featured snippets actually are and how they can amplify local search results and even CTR. With this greater awareness comes more people optimizing for it and hence more competition. The good news is that Google has really done a good job of keeping most everyone in the dark on how they actually decide what to actually display as a Rich Snippet. Although, there are some surprising correlations to take note of.

Schema code optimization, although important, is NOT necessarily the driving factor for a rich snippet to be displayed. So what is most important then? According to a research study by Ahrefs over 99% of all featured pages already rank in the top 10 of local Google searches. Obviously this means that you still have to make sure your page actually ranks in local search to have a greater chance of displaying as a featured snippet. This same study also revealed that your particular page does not even have to rank in the first few positions but has a greater chance of being featured if it is within the top 10 of Goggles Local search results.

What also seems to be a correlation of having the best chance to get a given page featured in the local search results is to have the content on the page, including the H1 Page title, to be answering a direct question that people will be very likely to type directly (or speak directly) into the search engines. Pages that answer a direct question seem to be more often featured as a rich snippet result.

How do I choose a Local SEO to Work with that uses these best practices?

With anything you have to do your due diligence. But my advice is to look for companies that constantly adapt their strategies and are ahead of the curve for the coming changes moving into 2018 and beyond. Look for a Local SEO company that uses a multi-prong approach using local citations and is aware of some of the newer things on the horizon that are going to affect local SEO. Don’t settle for a company that has been using the same strategies for several years that are mostly ineffective in today’s highly competitive local SEO market.

