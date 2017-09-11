10 Food Truths You'll Understand If You're From Memphis

10 Memphis makes the best barbecue. Period.

The locals say that loud and proud. Even DePete, who told us, "There is so much more to Memphis than BBQ," quickly followed that up with, "I will say the one thing you can only get in Memphis is GREAT BARBECUE."



Trimm definitely agrees.



"I have yet to find another place that does it better," he said. "I'm not saying they're not out there, but I've been to Kansas City. I've been to Austin. I've lived in the Carolinas, and I've yet to find another place that does it better than Memphis."



If you're only in town for a short period of time, Willett says you should "bar hop the barbecue joints." That's the only way to do Memphis barbecue justice.