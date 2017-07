Here comes the quote of the year: "Bring me the anatomy book." Nicole Kidman, playing the Confederate headmistress at a Civil War-torn boarding school, hisses these words, preparing to operate on a wounded Union soldier's (Colin Farrell) leg after declaring she is no surgeon. The scene cuts to black, and we know that whatever will follow cannot be promising. "The Beguiled" is a genre piece from Sofia Coppola, the masterful director known for minimalistic plots and sun-kissed soul-searching. Those qualities are on display here, too, but they teem with a concise Southern Gothic carnality that morphs into summer's most slyly uproarious film. Come for the dinner scenes where the schoolgirls (including Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning) compete for the solder's affection; stay for the battle of the sexes that plays out in a candle-lit plantation home with scarce natural resources. This is "The Bachelor," 1864 edition.