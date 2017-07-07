All great romantic-comedy leads need a hurdle to overcome. "The Big Sick" has two. Cultural differences pull the central comedian (Kumail Nanjiani) and budding therapist (Zoe Kazan) apart, and the latter lands in a coma, complicating any possible reconciliation. Written semi-autobiographically by Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon, Michael Showalter's gem is the rare movie that navigates incessant tone shifts without sacrificing nuance or delicacy. Its jokes are constant and airtight, and its story of exchanging ancestry for personal identity is reverential and progressive. They don't make rom-coms like this anymore, but then again, they never really did to begin with.

4 "War for the Planet of the Apes" Fox

When the "Planet of the Apes" trilogy began in 2011, who knew it would become the decade's finest franchise? In "War for the Planet of the Apes," director Matt Reeves conducts a symphony of existential strife, staking out a melancholy denouement that pits the simian population against the homo sapiens who infiltrated their peace. "This is a holy war; all of human history has led to this moment," an unsparing colonel (Woody Harrelson) hell-bent on maintaining his race's dominance tells Caesar (Andy Serkis), our graceful protagonist. The ensuing battle unfolds amid snow-capped mountains and breathtaking serenity, tugging at our devoted emotions. Tentpole movies could learn a thing (or a dozen things) from these monkeys.