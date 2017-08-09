10 Natural Sodas That Prove You Don't Need Artificial Ingredients

The new release of Coke Zero Sugar got us thinking about soda . While we were making our way through the ingredients label to see how this newly-marketed drink differs from the original Coke Zero, we realized: we could be drinking soda without any of these hard-to-pronounce ingredients.

There’s a whole world of natural sodas out there ― and by natural we mean free of those questionable artificial ingredients.

We rounded up 10 great options on the market today. Many of them rely on fruit juice and sparkling water, nothing else. Some add herbs, spices and ginger for an added kick, some use natural cane sugar for sweetness, and others call upon Stevia. But all of them are 100 percent refreshing.

1 Spindrift Spindrift This can of strawberry soda contains sparkling water, strawberry puree and lime juice. That's it. The brand keeps it this simple with their other flavors, too.



Ingredients: sparkling water, strawberry puree and fresh lime juice.

2 Hotlips Hot Lips This is what the brand promises: no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, ever. Just real juice and carbonated water.



Ingredients: pear juice concentrate, lightly-carbonated water, organic lemon juice and vanilla bean.

3 Virgil's Reeds Virgil's most famously makes root beer (with natural herbs and spices), but the brand also offers cream sodas and cola. And, as it says on the brand's website, there are "No preservatives, no caffeine, no GMOs, and no artificial anything!"



Ingredients: purified carbonated water, unbleached cane sugar, caramelized unrefined cane sugar, citric acid, herbs and spices.

4 Fizzy Lizzy Fizzy Lizzy Fizzy Lizzy is made with no added sugar or preservatives. It's just juice and fizzy water.



Ingredients: triple filtered carbonated water, white grape juice concentrate, cranberry juice concentrate and vitamin C.

5 GuS GuS GuS, which stands for grown-up soda, uses no preservatives and non-GMO ingredients. Plus, they use actual fruit juice to flavor their sodas.



Ingredients: purified sparkling water, cane sugar, grapefruit juice concentrate, orange juice concentrate, natural flavors, citric acid, carrot extract (for color), beta carotene and ester gum.

6 Reed's Reeds Reed's is the natural soda answer to ginger ale. It's made with real ginger which gives it serious kick, and is free of preservatives, caffeine, gluten and GMOs.



Ingredients: sparkling filtered water (sweetened by a blend of raw cane sugar, pineapple juice from concentrate and honey), fresh ginger root, lemon and lime juices from concentrate, and spices.

7 Hansen's Hansens Hansen's offers a real cane sugar cola, and has a diet line as well.



Ingredients: carbonated water, cane sugar, natural caramel color, citric acid, tartaric acid and natural flavors with extracts of kola nuts.

8 Blue Sky Blue Sky Blue Sugar makes cane sugar sodas, zero sugar sodas (made with Stevia) and organic sodas.



Ingredients: filtered carbonated water, invert cane sugar, natural black cherry flavor and citric acid.

9 Izze Izze Sparkling water and juice, that's pretty much all you'll find in these bottles.



Ingredients: sparkling water, white grape juice concentrate, apple juice concentrate, blueberry juice concentrate, red grape juice concentrate (color), citric acid and natural flavor.