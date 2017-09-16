Best of London Street Style: Day 1

London Fashion Week is in full swing! Despite the occasional drizzles and brisk breeze, style was at an all-time high. Since it was my first time in the U.K., I wanted to capture the fashion scene during one of the most important weeks for stylists, designers, fashion enthusiasts and spectators. You guys didn’t disappoint! Here are some of my favorite looks from day one.

Blogger Ivan Martinez defined street style in a black mock neck sweater, black pants and a red puffer jacket.

Heir Sherrod @ivarenas

This fashion duo looked sharp with Martina in a silver ensemble partnered with a red beret and Claudio in a black kilt and combat boots.

Stylin’ and profilin’ by a phone booth was this fashionable young lady in mixed prints.

Heir Sherrod @Beautifulloooser

Lucy’s casual slay was accessorized with her silver booties and Gucci purse.

Heir Sherrod @Lucylach

Stylist Aram Kabbani looked ultra chic in a navy blue set and white Louboutin heels.

Heir Sherrod @aramkabbani

As my first time attending London Fashion Week, I took to the streets in a floral kimono by M Diggs NYC.

Heir Sherrod @MarshBarsCloset

Yui Archer’s black and white jacket was paired with blue booties and a trendy shopping bag purse.

Heir Sherrod @yuiarcher

Ezbaide Escoto gave street style realness in a multicolor blazer, thigh high boots and cut off shorts.

Heir Sherrod @ezbaidegescoto

Publicist Sherrod Lewis wore a show-stopping striped ensemble by M Diggs NYC.

Cam Mattem @Heirsherrod

Makeup artist Cam Mattem wore a navy blue shift dress, matching kimono also by M Diggs NYC.

Heir Sherrod @CamMattem

Zoe and Bryony exude personal style! Zoe wore a simple striped dress with a black tulle overlay while Bryony went for a retro look in a sequin midi skirt, aqua blouse and pink booties.

Talk about making a statement! This vintage lover’s printed trousers were obnoxious and I absolutely LOVED it!

Heir Sherrod @rocketqueenvintage

Here to round off our London Fashion Week style recap are two gentlemen with very unique faces, literally. Both dressed in all black, one guy dressed his face in precious jewels while the other gave us an alluring model smize.

Marsha Badger

If this was day one, I’m excited to see what day two will bring! Check back tomorrow for another recap of the fashionable threads worn during London Fashion Week!