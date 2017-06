10 Peruvian Foods You Need To Be Ordering Right Now

Even people who know nothing about Peruvian food will often know ceviche. That's because this dish that's made with fresh fish , marinated in citrus juice, served with sweet potatoes, Peruvian corn (fresh and roasted) and raw onions is enjoyed across the globe. And there's a clear reason why: it's absolutely delicious. It's also the heart and soul of Peruvian food Many Peruvians only eat ceviche for lunch , because by the evening the fish is already considered less fresh, but you can enjoy it any time of day. The best part is, it's pretty easy to make at home.