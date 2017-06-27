10 Peruvian Foods You Need To Be Ordering Right Now

Nestled along the west side of South America, Peru is making some of the best food in the world. The country, made up of the impressive Andes mountains as well as a fairly long coast line, is on most people’s radar for one reason: their beloved seafood-based ceviche .

But ceviche is not the only dish Peru does well. In fact, Peru is a culinary treasure trove that you deserve to know about. Publications have began noting Lima’s importance on the global dining scene, but we think the depth of Peruvian cuisine goes way beyond the capital’s restaurants.