Living abroad is a dream for many American travelers, especially given the current political climate. And if you need any ideas about where to pick up and go, a new report has you covered.

InterNations, a global network that helps expats connect with each other, just published its annual Expat Insider survey, which details the best countries to live and work in abroad. The company surveyed more than 12,500 expats in 188 different countries to rate their new homes in five categories: quality of life, ease of settling in, work, family life and personal finance. Within each category, respondents rated their new home countries on up to 43 more specific factors, such as how safe they feel to the ease of making friends.

The overall rankings might surprise you: Respondents gave Bahrain the top spot for its welcoming attitude toward expats and the ease of navigating society if you only speak English. Runner-up Costa Rica made a big jump from previous years in the personal finance category, and Mexico, in third place, continued to be an all-around favorite with those survey takers.