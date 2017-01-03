The 10 Best Places To Work Abroad In 2017

Aiming to make some major life moves in 2017? Consider this before you go.

It’s a list of the 10 best places for expats to work abroad this year, as calculated in the HSBC Expat Explorer Survey . Along with market research firm YouGov, the financial services company polled more than 26,000 expats in over 100 countries about the best places to live and work based on earnings, job security, work-life balance and more.

Switzerland came out on top for the second year in a row, thanks to high salaries and an excellent work culture. Germany followed close behind, as expats say it’s especially easy to acquire new business skills and find secure jobs there.

Of course, there are many ways to get a quick taste of working abroad without committing to a permanent location change. But if you’re certain life abroad is for you , consider this your ultimate guide. HSBC’s 10 best places to work abroad for 2017 are:

10 Bahrain Iain Masterton via Getty Images In Bahrain, 65 percent of expats get an annual allowance for trips home, according to the survey.

9 United Kingdom Tim E White via Getty Images Sixty-four percent of expats in the U.K. said they were more likely to pick up new skills while working there compared to their home country.

8 Hong Kong Martin Puddy via Getty Images Sixty-eight percent of survey respondents said Hong Kong is a good place for expats to progress in their careers, compared to the global average of 43 percent.

7 Austria TomasSereda via Getty Images Seventy-one percent of expats said the work-life balance in Austria is better than in their home country.

6 Singapore Prangthip_K via Getty Images More than half of expats in Singapore said they feel more fulfilled at work since their move.

5 Norway TT via Getty Images Eighty-seven percent of expats said their work-life balance improved after moving to Norway.

4 United Arab Emirates Jorg Greuel via Getty Images In the UAE, 75 percent of expats receive health benefits, according to the survey.

3 Sweden Mapics via Getty Images Seventy-one percent of expats in Sweden said the work culture is an improvement compared to their home country.

2 Germany TomasSereda via Getty Images Expats in Germany said it's especially easy to acquire new business skills, enjoy job security and progress their careers there.