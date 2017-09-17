Best Practices for Teaching in Multicultural Classrooms

This academic literature review was written by the author last fall for a writing seminar at the University of Pennsylvania. Since then, culture in classrooms have emerged as a contentious issue. The following literature review explains what research in pedagogy has to say about teaching in a diverse classroom.

Considering the cultural diversity in America, it comes as a surprise that schools have not always considered culture a major component of their curriculum. Teaching has traditionally revolved around how students conceptualize of knowledge and how teachers can cater to various learning styles, which often relegated culture to the sidelines (Ladson-Billings, 1995). While pedagogical research exploring best practices for transmitting knowledge between teacher and student was prevalent, leveraging students’ cultural capital was unheard of (Ladson-Billings, 1995). However, following the emergence of culturally responsive teaching, researchers and teachers began embracing the cultures of students as a means of conveying information and equipping students with critical thinking skills. In striving to include culture in classroom discussions, teachers solidified relationships with students and encouraged them to engage with course material on a more profound level (McCabe, 1997). Since then, critical theorists in education have documented the benefits of adopting multicultural curriculums, culturally reaffirming storytelling techniques, and culturally attuned behavioral management practices (Ladson-Billings 1995, McCabe 1997). This review follows the development of cultural resource pedagogies, specifically culturally relevant pedagogy, and examines its implementation in urban schools.

Scholars began examining classroom culture in detail in the 1960s and 1970s when schools employed a deficit approach to culture. During this time, scholars noted that educators regarded non-White cultures as lacking and as a barrier to academic excellence (Paris, 2012). Indeed, American educators considered English and its cultural practices as superior to those of non-Europeans, imposing White, middle class norms on all students and dismissing cultures that deviated from this standard. The American education system as a whole also deemed cultures not aligned with Eurocentric norms as useless and impractical, forcing students to relinquish their cultural background and assimilate into a monocultural school system. An illuminating example of the cultural deficit approach occurred in Native American schools. Here, researchers found that teachers ascribed a deficit to Native American culture, labeling it a “culture of poverty” (Lewis, 1998). By stripping away Native American cultural practices, educators deprived students of the stories and means of communication most familiar to them, which diminished their academic performance (Paris, 2012). Forced to adopt foreign styles of communication and writing practices, students struggled with coursework, with twice as many Native American students performing at the lowest level of reading comprehension than their White counterparts (Castagno, 2008). Researchers later attributed this academic disparity to the denial of access to students’ home cultures and the coercion into adopting another one (Castagno, 2008).

Researchers then recorded a major shift in attitude regarding classroom culture in 1970s and 1980s when schools began viewing foreign languages and cultures as equal, but different from European languages and cultures (Paris, 2012). Even with this step towards cultural equity, schools still implicitly viewed English as better suited to teaching students. As such, schools failed to provide the support and validation that students needed to maintain and nurture their cultural identity (Paris, 2012) While discussions about non-White cultures were now permitted, students were still required to follow a curriculum consisting mostly of European literature. In this sense, non-White culture possessed little inherent value besides serving as a segway towards embracing the dominant White culture. “Cultural resource pedagogies” also emerged during this period, which countered the aforementioned difference approach by claiming that cultures accumulate a wealth of knowledge that prepare students for entering the adult world (Paris, 2012). Rather than treating culture as an obstacle to academic achievement or a pathway towards assimilation, schools started treating culture as an asset to students from which they could draw upon to contribute new insights into the classroom. Following the development of cultural resource pedagogies, Ladson-Billings outlined “culturally relevant pedagogy” in a groundbreaking paper, which described immersing students in community activities and accepting students’ speech patterns and behaviors (1995). In particular, culturally relevant pedagogy was applicable to classroom where students and teacher belonged to different cultures. Since then, numerous scholars have verified the applicability and significance of culturally relevant pedagogy, with some scholars emphasizing the need to sustain cultural pluralism and others refining Ladson-Billing’s definition to form culturally responsive pedagogies (Gay 2002, Paris 2012).

Numerous scholars conducted research exploring the merits of curriculums that validated student experiences and cultures (McCabe, 1997). Research demonstrated that student retained the most knowledge when it was conveyed in language and style similar to that used at home (McCabe, 1997). For instance, African American students reported back stories written by African American authors with greater accuracy than stories written by authors of different cultures (McCabe, 1997). This improvement in learning stemmed from what Ladson-Billings called “cultural synchronization” (Ladson-Billings, 1995). The use of culturally applicable reading enabled students to grapple with academic materials on their own terms, thereby solidifying their own cultural identities and allowing students to buy into the learning by their own volition. Ladson-Billings also provided another example in which Hawaiian teaches used talk-story, a mode of communication used by indigenous Hawaiian children, to deliver lessons (Ladson-Billings, 1995). Researchers in this study saw a surprisingly sharp uptick in reading comprehension performance on standardized tests. While one would expect culture-specific teaching to hamper results on tests conducted in standard English, this style of teaching equipped students with versatile thinking skills that allowed them to think critically across cultures.

Moreover, critical theorists noted that students’ culture offered an invaluable resource in that it provided a lens through which they could grapple with complex societal issues and draw upon a reservoir of knowledge to generate new insights. Rather than coercing students into adopting White, “professional” norms, researchers observed that classes using materials reflective of students’ surrounding community experienced greater student civic engagement. For instance, students developed a land usage proposal to benefit the community after reading a novel about the actions taken in an African-American community (Ladson-Billings, 1995). Similarly, listening to “testimonios”, testimonial narratives of Latino and Black people highlighting racial struggles, served as a potent motivator for students to understand the unique experience that each student and teacher held (Bernal, 2002). Indeed, scholars noticed that listening to communal values expressed in narrative form increased student engagement and receptiveness to learning (Bernal, 2002). After exchanging background stories with one another and with the teacher, students continued to brainstorm ways of contributing back to their home communities. Listening to these stories coupled with the telling of students’ stories created a culturally open environment in which students could share openly and dive into controversial racial issues.

Additionally, supplementing literature representative of students’ cultures with literature from unfamiliar cultures exposed students to differents schools of thought, which enabled students to become socially adept and appreciative of human differences (McCabe, 1997). Scholars observed that authentic ventures into literature from a foreign culture provided an appropriate introduction to different core values, which pushed students to reflect upon their own values and solidify their own identities. Indeed, students who attained cultural competency by attentively listening to the stories of their peers and teachers possessed a steady and confident perception of self and demonstrated social aptitude when interacting with others (Bondy, 2007). In other words, students exposed to a multicultural curriculum became equipped with the tools needed to respond to cultural fluidity and examine events in the community through the lens of cultures as a whole.

In conjunction with a multicultural curriculum, scholars observed that excellent teachers employed language and behavioral management that reinforced desired classroom behaviors while preserving and supporting cultural values that students held dear (McCabe, 1997). For instance, scholars sat and observed three classes taught by a White, Asian, and Black teacher that all thrived. These teachers found immense success by employing gentle and firm redirection, utilizing choral responses to establish classroom expectations, and reframing situations to show students what was wrong with certain transgression. This style of classroom management stood in stark contrast to conventional behavioral management, which assumed Black students spoke “too loudly” because it was an inherent cultural deficiency (McCabe, 1997). Instead, teachers found greater cooperation by listening to students’ concerns and demonstrating awareness of students’ backgrounds. Rather than dismissing students’ narratives, these three teachers listened and validated the legitimacy and value of one’s upbringing. Researchers saw that these teachers further established a safe environment conducive to learning by openly sharing stories about important figures in their lives and life aspirations (McCabe, 1997). This initiative, in turn, opened the classroom for students to internalize their culture by repeatedly connecting lessons learned to their cultures and communities. From interviews, some teachers have expressed discomfort discussing racial and cultural issues is uncomfortable given their White heritage, but genuine discussion fosters mutual respect that facilitates learning (McCabe, 1997). Therefore, researchers noted that teachers who set forth explicit class expectations that considered cultural nuances, firmly reinforced aforementioned expectations, and expressed genuine belief in students’ ability to succeed created classroom where students absorbed information more readily and grappled with their identity and their role in the world (McCabe, 1997). Thus, scholars have found that regardless of race, teachers who emphasize mutual respect, rather than professionalism, helped students achieve higher scores and created classrooms conducive to learning (McCabe, 1997).