27 Must-Read Queer Essays From 2016

"Maybe it’s the absence of butch role models that leads me, like others, to fall back on traditional forms of masculinity. Even though I have always known better — somewhere along the way, my butch identity got wrapped in ideas that were unhealthy for me and those close to me, like: I shouldn’t cry or be emotionally expressive, I shouldn’t be vulnerable or emotionally available, I should avoid asking for help at all costs, I should not seek medical care unless death seemed imminent, I should work my guts out, and I should never ask for directions. Being butch meant being brave and tough. Ridiculous. I know. And beyond being ridiculous, a set-up for a life far harder and less fulfilling than it needs to be..."