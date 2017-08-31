Best TV Shows To Watch Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you’ve got a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.

HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.

The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.

The top spot for the weekend of Aug. 25 is HBO’s “Insecure.” Critics have championed the show over the last few weeks, celebrating a series return that’s somehow better than an already strong first season. The newest recommendations are HBO’s “The Deuce” and Netflix’s “Narcos.”

Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.

#1. Insecure / HBO Season 2 Finale: Sept. 10, 2017

Plot: Young struggle in Los Angeles.



Pro: Easily one of the funniest and most accessible shows that critics agree is categorically "good." Issa Rae is a star on the rise.



Con: You have to have an HBO subscription. HBO #2. Rick and Morty / Adult Swim Season 3 Finale: TBD

Plot: Family has intergalactic adventures together.



Pro: Somehow balances complex philosophical questions with constant jokes.



Con: Gross-out humor -- both moral and physical -- that's inherently divisive. Adult Swim #3. The Deuce / HBO Season 1 Finale: Oct. 29, 2017

Plot: New Yorkers try porn business.



Pro: David Simon creates a fun story that may not expose the failings of bureaucracy like his typical plots, but smartly entertains.



Con: Only the pilot is available now, so you'll have to wait weeks for the second. HBO #4. Halt and Catch Fire / AMC Season 4 Finale: Oct 21, 2017

Plot: Struggles of the computing revolution.



Pro: This longtime critical darling is now in its final season, so you can catch up knowing the exact time commitment.



Con: The first season is not as strong as what the series becomes. AMC #3. Game of Thrones / HBO Season 7 Finale: Aug. 27, 2017

Plot: Families fight to the death.



Pro: This is arguably the most popular TV show right now, and you'll easily find other people who'll want to to talk about it. Also, there are dragons.



Con: If you're just starting now, there are hours upon hours to catch up on. HBO #4. WHAS: Ten Years Later / Netflix Season 2 Finale: Aug. 4, 2017

Plot: Adult children relive summer camp.



Pro: Since the underlying joke is to just be as ridiculous as possible, you'll probably still find this "Wet Hot American Summer" funny even if you haven't seen the previous installments.



Con: Ridiculous humor isn't for everyone. Netflix #5. Difficult People / Hulu Season 3 Finale: TBD

Plot: Best friends survive BS together.



Pro: If you're a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you'll love this show.



Con: If you're not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show. Hulu #7. Twin Peaks: The Return / Showtime Season 3 Finale: Sept. 3, 2017

Plot: A creatively surreal crime drama.



Pro: Experimental, funny and beautiful in a way that's like no other show that has come before it.



Con: The way co-creator David Lynch tells stories is a highly acquired taste. And it requires Showtime. Showtime #8. The Sinner / USA Season 1 Finale: TBD

Plot: Aftermath of a mysterious murder.



Pro: Jessica Biel kills in this -- literally. Also, Christopher Abbott notches another good character post-"Girls."



Con: You have to have a cable subscription that includes USA. USA #10. Narcos / Netflix Season 3 Finale: Sept. 1, 2017

Plot: Drug cartel struggles for supremacy.



Pro: Exceptional acting and an action-focused story make this an easy watch.



Con: Some may take issue with the way the show glorifies the villains it portrays. Netflix

A note on methodology:

Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.

Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.