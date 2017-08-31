Best TV Shows To Watch Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you’ve got a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
The top spot for the weekend of Aug. 25 is HBO’s “Insecure.” Critics have championed the show over the last few weeks, celebrating a series return that’s somehow better than an already strong first season. The newest recommendations are HBO’s “The Deuce” and Netflix’s “Narcos.”
Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.
Season 2 Finale: Sept. 10, 2017
Plot: Young struggle in Los Angeles.
Pro: Easily one of the funniest and most accessible shows that critics agree is categorically "good." Issa Rae is a star on the rise.
Con: You have to have an HBO subscription.
Season 3 Finale: TBD
Plot: Family has intergalactic adventures together.
Pro: Somehow balances complex philosophical questions with constant jokes.
Con: Gross-out humor -- both moral and physical -- that's inherently divisive.
Season 1 Finale: Oct. 29, 2017
Plot: New Yorkers try porn business.
Pro: David Simon creates a fun story that may not expose the failings of bureaucracy like his typical plots, but smartly entertains.
Con: Only the pilot is available now, so you'll have to wait weeks for the second.
Season 4 Finale: Oct 21, 2017
Plot: Struggles of the computing revolution.
Pro: This longtime critical darling is now in its final season, so you can catch up knowing the exact time commitment.
Con: The first season is not as strong as what the series becomes.
Season 7 Finale: Aug. 27, 2017
Plot: Families fight to the death.
Pro: This is arguably the most popular TV show right now, and you'll easily find other people who'll want to to talk about it. Also, there are dragons.
Con: If you're just starting now, there are hours upon hours to catch up on.
Season 2 Finale: Aug. 4, 2017
Plot: Adult children relive summer camp.
Pro: Since the underlying joke is to just be as ridiculous as possible, you'll probably still find this "Wet Hot American Summer" funny even if you haven't seen the previous installments.
Con: Ridiculous humor isn't for everyone.
Season 3 Finale: TBD
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you're a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you'll love this show.
Con: If you're not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 3, 2017
Plot: A creatively surreal crime drama.
Pro: Experimental, funny and beautiful in a way that's like no other show that has come before it.
Con: The way co-creator David Lynch tells stories is a highly acquired taste. And it requires Showtime.
Season 1 Finale: TBD
Plot: Aftermath of a mysterious murder.
Pro: Jessica Biel kills in this -- literally. Also, Christopher Abbott notches another good character post-"Girls."
Con: You have to have a cable subscription that includes USA.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 1, 2017
Plot: Drug cartel struggles for supremacy.
Pro: Exceptional acting and an action-focused story make this an easy watch.
Con: Some may take issue with the way the show glorifies the villains it portrays.
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on their platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.
