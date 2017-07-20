The Best Sites For Affordable Mid-Century Modern Furniture And Decor, In One Exhaustive List

We’re all familiar with West Elm and its upscale take on mid-century modern furniture, but what if you’re looking for affordable postwar styles that you won’t find in every apartment in Brooklyn?
It’s a tall order, but we think we’ve got you covered.
Finding good deals on home goods can be migraine-inducing, but once you cut through the clutter that is Google Search, there are a handful of tried-and-true sites that actually provide a good selection of mid-century modern furniture and home decor options.
We’ve pulled together an exhaustive list of some of the best sites to buy quality and inexpensive mid-century modern furniture and home decor to help you on your next interior design adventure.
Take a look at our favorite finds below.
-
1 World Market
-
2 YLiving
-
3 Wayfair
-
4 Öpping
-
5 Chairish
-
6 Design Within Reach
-
7 Urban Outfitters
-
8 The White Pepper
-
9 One Kings Lane
-
10 LexMod
-
11 Hayneedle
-
12 Anthropologie
-
13 All Modern
-
14 Joss & Main
-
15 A La Modern
-
16 eBay
-
17 Apt 2B
-
18 OtherTimes Vintage
-
19 Fab
-
20 H&M Home
-
21 Horchow
-
22 Target
-
23 HauteLook
-
24 Serena & Lily
-
25 Jonathan Adler
-
26 Terrain
-
27 One Way Furniture
-
28 Amazon
