Best Sources for Technology Information on YouTube

To significantly accelerate the embracement of the latest technology and apps, YouTube has been essential in providing highly valuable information to cover a diverse spectrum of devices and software in this space. In a society that continues to be integrated with technology coupled with its continuous developments, keeping informed is essential for being able to utilize it to its potential. Given the degree of extensiveness that exists across channels that discusses apps and technology, we now reveal the best and most thorough ones for technological enlightenment.

Based out of India, Naman Chhabra is a Hindi YouTube channel dedicated towards a wide array of knowledge in the technological space. In the form of Unboxings, Tips & Tricks, and How-To’s, Naman democratizes the realm of technology by breaking down technical terms and jargon into vocabulary that is easier to understand. With regards to the content, the channel primarily focuses on Android devices in order to cater to a more niche segment of mobile phone users. Through the videos, viewers can utilise their device in a way that is not immediately known to many such as how to secret tricks or unlocking hidden features. Furthermore, by releasing 2-3 weekly videos on a consistent basis, subscribers of the channel can always keep updated to find out more about the latest tech and receive quality, in-depth information. For Hindi consumers who are curious about understanding technology beyond a superficial level, Naman Chhabra is a highly recommended channel.

Official Firoz Mansuri is a fast-growing YouTube channel based out of India that aims to provide comprehensive knowledge in various technologies. Deviating beyond just mobile content, the channel encompasses other devices to include anything from desktop computers to camera lenses so that viewers are able to gauge a wide range of information on multiple devices instead of just one. By breaking down and exploring technology in a way that is highly comprehensive, viewers from nearly any demographic are able to get a clear understanding of the discussion, from those with advanced technical backgrounds to others who may be new and less familiar with the space. As the videos of Official Firoz Mansuri are in Hindi, it is curated to those who speak the language and is regarded as one of the best channels available for the latest information for both mobile and desktop technologies.

Catered to a more technical audience, Techlore is a channel which delves deep into both general technology as well as the realm of security. Content from the channel ranges from guides to more technically advanced topics to include VPN, Bitcoin mining, and internet security to capture a large segment of tech enthusiasts and ultimately deviate from targeting just a single demographic. With such a wide range of topics that are covered, Techlore is able to attract both the technically fluent viewers as well as novices who are curious about the realm of technology. Breaking down the sophisticated notions of high-tech concepts, the channel equalizes technological ideas in a way that makes it easy to grasp no matter how familiar with the topic a viewer may be. With an emphasis on spreading the concept of internet freedom coupled with advocacy towards internet democracy around the world, Techlore is a highly relevant source of information pertaining to the realm of internet security and overall technology.

Vast in the content that is provided, ASBYT is a channel that closely resembles that of a multi-tool, covering technology such as apps, tutorials, and even media streaming such as Fire TV Stick. As a channel that is quickly growing, subscribers are able to be updated very frequently with a new video almost every day, something that other channels in the tech space are unable to achieve. Created with the greatest degree of clarity and genuine enthusiasm, ASBYT reduces the technological barrier that is commonly seen with consumer devices. By dissecting the latest new products in a way that is easily understood, very little prior knowledge is required to grasp the concepts. For instance, from reviews of different VR products, apps, and the latest smartphones, all of the content in the videos deviates from technical jargon to encompass more simplistic language that is intuitive for the masses. With this model of increasing accessibility to even the complicated technologies, ASBYT is one of the best YouTube channels for those who are interested in staying updated with the space.

As a relatively new channel, TechMadeEasy is technology channel that is focused on the mobile space. With videos that are catered to both iOS and Android users, the content that is made is able to capture the majority of mobile phone users as opposed to focusing solely on one platform. In doing so, the users of either operating system are able to get information that is extremely valuable in a visually stunning manner. As opposed to having a stationary camera with the same background, the reviews and videos with TechMadeEasy are done with various, clean backgrounds that closely resemble that of professionally shot video. This notion coupled with filming in 4K gives viewers a high degree of clarity in the tech that is being shown and makes it one of the highest-quality video channels on YouTube. With all of these factors, TechMadeEasy is praised for informative and impressive content pertaining to technology.

As one of the largest Hindi-based technology channels that exist on YouTube, All Hindi Tips covers a massive range of content for anybody who is interested in the realm. From internet security to Android games, the channel does not cater to a single niche but rather is able to provide a diverse selection of highly relevant material for all of its viewers. Deviating from a becoming a source of information that puts an emphasis on either mobile or desktop based gadgets, All Hindi Tips encompasses both realms of mobile and desktop devices as to avoid becoming too niche and exclusionary to large segments of the market. With so many videos that are designed to be helpful such as tips and advice on how to perform certain tasks or optimize certain processes, the channel is one that is simultaneously entertaining as well as informative. In that multiple videos are released every week, subscribers can consistently get the latest technological updates, making it one of the best Hindi-based channels available.

Highly diverse in content, SharpEye Reviews covers nearly every segment of technology from mobile apps to hardware such as hoverboards and budget computer builds. By covering such a wide range of topics instead of focusing on a particular niche, a larger number of viewers can derive value from the channel. Through uploading a new video on a weekly basis, subscribers of SharpEye Reviews benefit by staying informed in the technology space with videos that are detailed yet remain understandable. Encompassing transitions and clarity that are visually captivating, the channel significantly differentiates itself from alternative technology-based sources by analyzing and explaining products with a degree of depth that is difficult to replicate. For viewers who have a passion for exploring the latest technologies in a comprehensive way, subscribing is a highly recommended way to keep informed on a consistent basis.