13 Summer Wreaths That Will Help You Greet Your Guests In Style

Floral wreaths, magnolia wreaths, boxwood wreaths ― who knew summer wreaths were such a thing?
While you may have thought wreaths were only for the fall or winter holidays, think again. This trend is coming full circle, giving you an inviting year-round front porch with styles that can be casual, fruity, rosy or minimalist.
We are so here for any trend that involves florals (and elevates our outdoor game). Check out our 13 favorite summer wreaths, and you’ll be on your way to greeting your guests in style.
1 Magnolia Wreath
2 Faux Cotton Wreath
3 Summer Lemon Wreath
4 Farmhouse Wreath
5 Hydrangea Wreath
6 Boxwood Wreath
7 Nantucket Wreath
8 Succulent Wreath
9 Rustic Wreath
10 Sunflower Wreath
11 Moss Wreath
12 Pineapple Wreath
13 Baby's Breath Wreath
