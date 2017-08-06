Best Superfoods for Ultimate Energy When You Own a Business

When you are running your own business, things can get hectic every day. In a startup business, you need to do pretty much everything on your own. From managing the business, doing inventory, entertaining customers, marketing and tax preparation, these are all in your hands and having so much to do, ordinary meals might not seem enough.

You need plenty of energy to pull through a day as hectic when running your own business. So what then can you do to have the ultimate energy and be on your way to a healthier and happier you? Well, here are some superfoods that have known to change the lives of many, helping them stay healthy and energetic, just the kind of foods you need for running your business.

Superfoods, What Are They Exactly?

Superfoods are just foods that contain richer nutrients. They are foods that are richer in vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, antioxidants, phytonutrients and all other important nutrients. Apart from these, superfoods are poorer in terms of calories than your usual foods. In that way, you will find that superfoods can nourish your body in a level that is deeper than your ordinary diet.

The Best Super foods And the Nutrients They Offer

Here are some of the best nutrient-packed foods that can you fight disease, boost your mood, lose weight and feel more energetic for your hectic day ahead.

· Brown Rice

This one is a top source of magnesium. Brown rice comes rich with magnesium, a mineral the body uses for plenty of chemical reactions including building your bones and converting the foods you eat to energy. This makes it an important superfood to ensure that you will have more than enough energy for the day.

· Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are full-packed with protein and minerals including calcium, iron, fiber, manganese, potassium and phosphorus. Consuming only a tablespoon of chia seeds already contains 5 grams of fiber that makes it a great way of adding your fiber intake. Besides protein and minerals, it is also rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and Omega 3 and capable of cleaning the immune and digestive systems with toxins and impurities.

· Goji Berries

A berry-fruit mainly found in America and Asia, it is one of the most nutritious berry-fruit in the world. These berries are a complete source of protein, amino acids, antioxidants, trace minerals and vitamins B1, B2, B6, C and E. Goji berries are known throughout the world to help in improving vision, immune system as well as sexual function.