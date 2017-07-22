Best things to do in Singapore

Singapore is without any doubts the most expensive city in South East Asia, a playground for the rich. It’s home to high-end shopping malls, fine dining, incredible street food, luxury hotels, and dozens of free parks.

I have stayed there for five days, and it was not long enough to discover this small country-city entirely.

If you want to find the best things to do while in Singapore, Here you go, my TOP 7 things to do in Singapore:

1. The Merlion Park

The Merlion, the iconic landmark of Singapore, is a mythical creature with a lion head, and a fish body. “Mer” means the sea and ‘lion’, while the fish body means Singapore’s origin as a fishing village.

Sadly, there’s no real creature like Merlion that exist in Singapore.

The Merlion Park is located right opposite Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, and the Esplanade Theatre. All these landmarks come together, gives you a perfect scenic shot at the Merlion Park.

And the water-spouting Merlion glows at night too!

The Park is always filled with tourists or locals. People just love to take photo with the Merlion – in the merlion way!