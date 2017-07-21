These Tweets About Sean Spicer's Resignation Will Make You LOL

Spicey out.
On Friday, Sean Spicer announced his resignation as White House press secretary following the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, a move he allegedly disagreed with. According to the New York Times, Spicer “flatly rejected” a position subordinate to Scaramucci, who apparently has the support of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
“It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve [President Donald Trump] & this amazing country,” he tweeted Friday afternoon. “I will continue my service through August.”
Thus, Spicer severed his ties to the Trump administration. And Twitter had a lot to say about the severing ― from reminiscing over Melissa McCarthy’s epic impersonation to questioning what exactly he’d be willing to put in the Burn Book.
