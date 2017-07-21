These Tweets About Sean Spicer's Resignation Will Make You LOL

Spicey out.

On Friday, Sean Spicer announced his resignation as White House press secretary following the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, a move he allegedly disagreed with. According to the New York Times, Spicer “flatly rejected” a position subordinate to Scaramucci, who apparently has the support of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

“It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve [President Donald Trump] & this amazing country,” he tweeted Friday afternoon. “I will continue my service through August.”

Thus, Spicer severed his ties to the Trump administration. And Twitter had a lot to say about the severing ― from reminiscing over Melissa McCarthy’s epic impersonation to questioning what exactly he’d be willing to put in the Burn Book.

*journalists sliding into Sean Spicer's DMs like* pic.twitter.com/bwOZXnd0tT — Cory Collins (@CoCoCoryCollins) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer resigns.

🎶Seems to me

You did your job

Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I'm sorry. The wind? Next question? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

“Sean Spicer crawled to freedom through five hundred yards of shit smelling foulness I can’t even imagine…” pic.twitter.com/RiiMJJc6nx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2017

Congrats to Sean Spicer on his new job as a CNN commentator. — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 21, 2017

wat a tragic fall from grace pic.twitter.com/JoOaJJfNy2 — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) July 21, 2017

Congratulations Sean Spicer. You've got more guts than Jeff Sessions! — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017

I regret to announce that Sean Spicer will be pivoting to video — Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer is stepping down to spend more time frantically barking evasive nonsense at his family. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 21, 2017

The true loss today is @melissamccarthy's Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/qhA0gYjmYY — Rebecca (@eatingb00ks) July 21, 2017

Really, though, congratulations to Sean Spicer for finally figuring this out: pic.twitter.com/kI48El2GFj — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer was Press Secretary for exactly SIX MONTHS AND ONE DAY there's no way that wasn't planned ahead with a big red X on his calendar — Kibblesmith ⚔️ (@kibblesmith) July 21, 2017