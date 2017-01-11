Mathematicians Know How To Slice A Cake So It Never Dries Out

If you’ve been slicing your round cakes into triangles, you are apparently doing it wrong. You see, the problem comes when you have to store the cake. If you’ve cut triangular slices out of it, the exposed cake will dry out when stored. Apparently, this was even an issue in 1906. But a solution appeared that year when an article was published in Nature, a scientific journal, outlining the best way to slice a cake. Bellos demonstrates it in the video above.