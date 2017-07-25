STYLE
The Best Websites For Plus-Size Clothing

An array of sites, with an array of sizes.

By Michelle Persad , Jamie Feldman

Navigating the online shopping world can be rough. When you start filtering those search results for plus-size options, it can become an even bigger frustration. Not all retailers celebrate the #WeWearWhatWeWant mindset. If they do offer items in extended sizes, they often sell out fast.

To help you keep your shopping options open, we’ve rounded up some of the best sites that offer a wide array of sizes. Between ASOS Curve, which offers on-trend pieces at reasonable prices, and Salon Z at Saks.com, which offers high-end designer items in larger sizes, the online plus-size market is thriving.

Check out our list of 24 awesome sites for plus-size shoppers — and let us know if we missed any of your favorites!

  • 1 ELOQUII
    Eloquii, once an offshoot of The Limited, offers genuinely trendy, well-made clothing at reasonable prices. Check it out at Eloquii.com.
  • 2 Monif C.
    Asymmetrical skirts, jumpsuits and coordinates set Monif C. apart. Browse at Monifc.com.
  • 3 Just My Size
    Just My Size is now part of the Hanes family, and offers clothing in addition to its lingerie and swimwear. Visit Hanes.com/justmysize.
  • 4 Lane Bryant
    Thanks to designer collaborations and an updated look, Lane Bryant maintains its place as a go-to shopping destination. Browse at Lanebryant.com.
  • 5 Torrid
    One of the more well-known shopping destination for plus-size apparel, Torrid continues to offer trendy clothes at reasonable prices. Check it out at Torrid.com.
  • 6 City Chic
    This Australian brand, which is now available globally, boasts trendy options and designer collaborations. Visit Citychiconline.com.
  • 7 Modcloth
    Modcloth's plus-size section offers everything from fancy dresses to pin-up style bathing suits in a broad range of sizes. Get more at Modcloth.com.
  • 8 Target
    Thanks to the addition of Ava & Viv, Target has redeemed itself in the plus-size space. Browse around at Target.com.
  • 9 eShakti
    eShakti is a favorite for its vast selection of sizes, ranging from size 0 to 36W, and for all heights from Petite to Tall. Visit eShakti.com.
  • 10 Mei Smith
    Mei Smith has been praised for its minimalist, classic options in sizes 12+. Shop at Meismith.com.
  • 11 Macy's
    Macy's offers a large selection of plus-size swimwear (up to a size 24W) and lingerie (bras go up to a 38M). Visit Macys.com.
  • 12 Kiyonna
    This site boasts sportswear, accessories and even swimwear. Check out Kiyonna.com.
  • 13 fullbeauty
    fullbeauty.com, previously One Stop Plus, offers clothing, accessories, shoes and even menswear. See it all at Fullbeauty.com.
  • 14 ASOS
    With an entire section devoted to plus-size fashion, ASOS offers a wide range of on-trend items, going up to a size US 24. Click through to ASOS.com
  • 15 Old Navy
    Although Old Navy sells the majority of its plus-size items online, it still has a terrific selection of well-priced items, going up to a US size 30. Browse at Oldnavy.com.
  • 16 Forever 21
    If you're searching for a good deal, look no further than Forever21, which offers items like brightly colored skinny jeans up to a US 20 and summer dresses up to 3X. Check it out at Forever21.com.
  • 17 Saks Fifth Avenue
    Salon Z at Saks.com offers high-end designer goods in larger sizes. Visit Saksfifthavenue.com.
  • 18 Carmakoma
    Carmakoma is the place for the edgy, trendy plus-size shopper. It also boasts great photos and style tips on its blog. Head to Carmakoma.com
  • 19 Nordstrom
    Nordstrom offers a wide selection of merchandise, from casual to fancy. They have shirts up to 3X and pants up to 24W. See them all at Nordstrom.com.
  • 20 Talbots
    With lots of great business-casual options up to a size 24W, Talbots is a great store to check out if you're in need of classic pieces. Head to Talbots.com.
  • 21 Gap
    Gap doesn't have a section online devoted to plus-size fashion, however, many of their items go up to a size 20 and XXL. See the selection at Gap.com.
  • 22 Catherine's
    Lane Bryant's sister store not only boasts a major online shop, it also has 400 brick and mortar locations nationwide. Click through to Catherines.lanebryant.com.
  • 23 Igigi
    This size not only has gorgeous clothes, but also a feature called ShapeStylist that takes the proportions of your tummy, shoulders, hips, waist, bottom and bust for a better fit. Try it on at Igigi.com.
  • 24 Hips & Curves
    This plus-size-only site has corsets, bras, panties and other sexy goodies for curvy gals. Check out Hipsandcurves.com.

