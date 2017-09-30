Best Wordpress Themes for Blogging

Are you a blogger, who really cares about his/her website appearance, aren't you?
YES, I am talking about "Wordpress Themes that offers quality to you and for your visitors as well"
Once you're up and running a website, it is time to choose a good theme for your blog. It is not a simple task for everyone to decide for when it comes to considering a theme for your blog.
There are hundreds of premium and free themes are available in the market to go for. I know it is quite confusing for some newbie bloggers to make a decision that worth.
Having said that, let's take a look at some of the best themes for blogging in WordPress
Wordpress Blogging Themes - Check Here
When it comes to WordPress themes, you have 100's of options to choose, depending on your budget. We have hell lot of themes available in the market, you can pick a theme for 0$ (Sounds good) or you can go with a premium custom theme, which may be charged a dump in your pocket if you don't have any good budget.
But when it comes to masses, MyThemeShop is always on the top. It offers cost-effective themes which always comes as a rescue. It is one of the most popular and demanding platforms which offers a great value to your website appearance.
Here we will do not go in-depth for each and every theme but will give you a crystal clear look. It will be going to help you alot if you are still cruising with a theme along. Stick around with this post in order to know more about Free Themes for MyThemeShop
- Clean – Clean is an elegantly designed WordPress theme for professional bloggers. It is one of the most minimalistic WordPress themes with multiple customization options. Clean theme is damn perfect for you if you're a blogger and want to run a new blog or online magazine. It is well coded and comes with many features. It can be used literally in all niches.
- Viral – It is a fully responsive WordPress theme for Social Media Marketers. It is a beautiful and actionable designed social viral theme that redefines secrets like, how trending and viral sites are created. The viral theme is mostly used by the bloggers those who cover a broad range of trending sites across multiple niches. It has amazing layouts, beautiful carousel and powerful optimization options that give you an opportunity to create an incredible viral site.
- BloggingBox – It is an amazing multipurpose WordPress blogging theme for pro bloggers. It comes with elegantly designed fully responsive layouts and having tons of custom options. It also offers featured rich pre-defined layouts that are fit for all blogging niches.
- Feminine – Feminine WordPress theme is for fashion, lifestyle, travel and beauty bloggers. It is stylishly designed with a girly concept and with a careful consideration that let you build the best feminine website.
- Writer – Writer is a professional WordPress theme specially designed for writers, authors, freelancers, and journalists. It is fully responsive and extremely impressive WordPress theme out in the market. It has three 3 pre-defined layouts with a 1-click installation.
