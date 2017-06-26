BET Awards: Keeping It Real

When I was a teenager my parents and their generation thought what they knew about church was gone. They were watching young people wearing afros, and girls wearing pants to church. Young people shouting Viva la Revolution, changing their names and saying Jesus was Black. We were singing church songs my parents didn’t like. My father heard me singing O Happy Day chastised me and said that trash would not land in his house. I was 15 when I got my first afro my mom took me to the hair stylist and put a relaxer in my hair because she didn’t believe in natural hair. My music went from bubble gum sweet to the Last Poets, Gil Scott Heron, and then hip-hop. But the very thing our parents hated become a mainstay and helped usher in a new perspective. When the song Precious Lord first came out, many members of the church hated it because it sounded too bluesy. Many people didn’t sing Amazing Grace because it was written by a slave owner. Some of John and Charles Wesley’s songs tunes were bar songs that they were converted into hymns; and Charles Albert Tindley’s music was originally disdained by the church. While we don’t have to embrace all of what we are hearing and certainly the lifestyle, I wonder if we realize how much we sound like our parents.